US Threatens to Act If Russia Fails to Deal With Ransomware Hackers on Its Territory

If Russia fails to act against actors responsible for ransomware attacks conducted from its territory, then the US will, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured. She declined to go into detail regarding how Washington is planning to act against the hackers.
The press secretary also shared that the US intelligence community is continuing to assess information on the latest ransomware attack by the REvil group, which affected up to 1,500 businesses around the world, but had only a minor impact on American ones, according to President Joe Biden. Psaki said that US agencies are specifically looking into whether the attack happened with the knowledge or "approval" of the Kremlin, but stressed that so far they can't attribute the attack to anyone but REvil themselves.
