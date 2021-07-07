Report: Sirens Sounded at US Embassy in Baghdad, Mission's Air Defense System Repelling Attack

Early eyewitness reports from the Baghdad area detailed that a thunderous sound, akin to a building collapse, shook the inside of the Green Zone early Thursday morning.
Government agencies, as well as foreign diplomatic missions, are located in the impacted area of the Green Zone
Footage from the scene has since been uploaded to Twitter, showing the missile defense system engaging the perceived threat.
Video #1 pic.twitter.com/2Nzomyaw0C— Doge (@IntelDoge) July 7, 2021
Unconfirmed reports claim the attack was carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle.
Video #2 pic.twitter.com/A3li3zl7br— Doge (@IntelDoge) July 7, 2021
Sirens can be overheard in additional footage recorded near the US mission.
Sirens sounded from inside the headquarters of the US embassy in the Green Zone in central Baghdad.-AzadNews pic.twitter.com/MBfnseQadM— Suribelle (@Suribelle1) July 7, 2021
The Thursday morning activation of the air defense systems comes alongside a series of sophisticated drone and aerial attacks that US forces have linked to Iran-backed groups within Iraq.
On Monday, an armed drone was shot down within the vicinity of the US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone. The downing came hours after a same-day attack targeted Ain al-Asad airbase, a Western Iraq military installation that houses US troops .
