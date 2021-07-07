US Keeps Making Up Tall Tales About Russia-Related Cyberattacks, Moscow Says on 'RNC Hack'

On Tuesday, the US media claimed that a hacker group, allegedly linked to the Russian government, breached the Republican National Committee during the Keseya attack.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has refuted reports about Moscow being linked to the "hacking" of Republican Party servers, saying that the White House continues to make up tall tales about Russia-related cyberattacks.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he referred to "many in the US who don't want any normalisation of relations" between Moscow and Washington.

“Therefore, all sorts of fables are invented, and all kinds of groundless stories are told. Although no reasons for the appearance of such stories exist, all this continues”, Ryabkov added.

According to him, because the authors of such materials "lack imagination", they "have to" use "recyclable materials” in the form of "these tall tales about certain Russian hackers".

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in the US rejected reports about the breach of the US Republican National Committee (RNC) by "Russian government hackers". The incident was also later denied by an RNC spokesperson.

The developments come after the Bloomberg news outlet reported that the hack attack on RNC perpetrated by "APT29" or "Cozy Bear," a hacker group US intelligence claims is linked to the Russian government, despite denials from Moscow of any links to the group.

