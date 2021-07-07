NASA Warns That Space Debris May Collide With ISS, Russian Space Agency Does Not Confirm the Threat

NASA had announced that there is a threat of debris colliding with the ISS on Thursday, chief of the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos) Dmitry Rogozin said, noting, however, that the Russian side can't confirm this.
"Houston saw the threat of an unidentified object ('space debris') approaching the ISS tomorrow by up to 4.8 km [3 miles] with a moderate probability… We agree only in the assessment of the distance. We do not confirm the threat, we're continuing to observe [things]", Rogozin tweeted.
NASA expects space debris to approach the ISS on Thursday at 13:16 GMT.
Earlier this year, debris hit the 17-metre-long Canadian robotic system on board the station, leaving a hole in it. The incident, however, did not affect the operation of the device.
