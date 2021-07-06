US Puts Eight More Nations on 'Do Not Travel' List Over COVID-19, State Dept Says

"This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and reissued with updates, raised to a Level 4 – Do Not Travel," the State Department said in a media note. "Bhutan, Botswana, Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Rwanda, Sierra Leone [and] South Africa."
Papua New Guinea remains at a Level 4 - "Do Not Travel" designation while Cambodia has been raised to a Level 3 - "Reconsider Travel" designation, the State Department said.
On the other hand, Belgium, Croatia, Estonia, Slovenia and Sri Lanka have been lowered down to a Level 3 designation, the State Department added.
Azerbaijan, Bonaire, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Romania and Slovakia have been lowered to a Level 2 - "Exercise Increased Caution" status while Barbados, Curacao, Dominica and Liechtenstein have been lowered to a Level 1 - "Exercise Normal Precautions," according to the State Department.
All comments
Show new comments (0)