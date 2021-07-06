Register
12:40 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Heart

    Scientists Develop First-Ever Transient Pacemaker That Harmlessly Dissolves in Body

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083318649_0:0:1622:912_1200x675_80_0_0_b3cdd016c2c1544b30ac1fc49b3e1f46.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107061083317654-scientists-develop-first-ever-transient-pacemaker-that-harmlessly-dissolves-in-body/

    Other than addressing the primary issue of post-cardiac surgery patients occasionally needing temporary pacing due to blockages or arrhythmias, the device also helps with comfort, ability to move freely, and rehabilitate. If successful, the device could improve patients' post-operation recovery.

    In a first, a team of researchers at Northwestern and George Washington universities have developed a transient pacemaker that is a wireless, battery-free, fully implantable device that disappears after it is no longer needed. The device can be used in patients who need temporary pacing after cardiac surgery or during their wait for a permanent pacemaker. According to the team, all components of the pacemaker are biocompatible. It is absorbed into the body’s biofluids within five to seven weeks of placing, without needing surgical extraction.

    Heart surgery. File photo
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev
    18-Year-Old Who Suffered Rare Heart Failure Post-COVID Successfully Treated in India
    Meanwhile, the scientists also revealed that the device harvests energy from an external, remote antenna using near-field communication protocols. Interestingly, the same technology is used in smartphones for electronic payments and RFID tags. Moreover, it also eliminates the need for bulky batteries and rigid hardware such as wires, as this could not only lead to infections, but could also become enveloped in scar tissue, causing further damage when removed.

    The team recently also published a paper in the journal Nature Biotechnology that demonstrates the device’s efficacy across a series of large and small animal models.

    “Hardware placed in or near the heart creates risks for infection and other complications. Our wireless, transient pacemakers overcome key disadvantages of traditional temporary devices by eliminating the need for percutaneous leads for surgical extraction procedures — thereby offering the potential for reduced costs and improved outcomes in patient care. This unusual type of device could represent the future of temporary pacing technology”. Northwestern’s John A. Rogers, who led the device’s development, told the media.

    Currently, to set up temporary pacing, surgeons must sew temporary pacemaker electrodes onto the heart muscle during surgery. This leads to the exit of leads from the front of a patient’s chest, connecting to an external pacing box that delivers a current to control the heart’s rhythm. When the usage of the pacemaker is over, the doctors remove the electrodes. Although it is rare, there are certain potential complications of implanted temporary pacemakers that include infection, dislodgement, torn or damaged tissue, bleeding, and blood clots.

    Diamond
    © CC0
    Ancient Diamonds Reveal Earth Was Ready to Sustain Life at Least 2.7 Billion Years Ago, Study Says
    According to the team, with this transient pacemaker, surgeons and patients can prevent this potentially risky procedure. The fully implantable device is light and thin — 250 microns thick and weighing less than half a gram. It encapsulates electrodes that softly laminate onto the heart’s surface to deliver an electrical pulse, reveal the scientists.

    "With further modifications, it eventually may be possible to implant such bioresorbable pacemakers through a vein in the leg or arm. In this instance, it also may be possible to provide temporary pacing to patients who have suffered a heart attack or to patients undergoing catheter-based procedures, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement”, Dr Rishi Arora, a cardiologist at Northwestern Medicine who co-led the study, told the media.

    The team also emphasised that this transient pacemaker will ensure that patients are comfortable. The device completely disappears through the body’s natural biological processes after its use is over.

    Related:

    France Set to Offer AstraZeneca Jab to Over-65s as EU Has Change of Heart on UK-Swedish Vaccine
    Indian Bride Dies of Heart Attack at Own Wedding, Groom Marries Her Sister, Media Claims
    Tags:
    pacemaker, heart surgery, scientists
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse