Register
08:33 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A U.S. military aircraft carrying a group of U.S. senators arrives at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, June 6, 2021

    Tokyo, Washington Should Protect Taiwan Against 'Existential Threat', Japanese Deputy PM Says

    © AP Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083315951_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_b37d0c5b1fba4e046dcaecf89775ce0a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107061083316290-tokyo-washington-should-protect-taiwan-against-existential-threat-japanese-deputy-pm-says/

    Beijing considers Taiwan an integral part of China and has threatened to take action against both its "separatist" politicians and their foreign supporters.

    Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso has stated that Tokyo and Washington will have to defend Taiwan together if a major problem arises.

    Speaking at a political fundraising event in Tokyo on Monday, Aso said that a possible invasion of Taiwan by China could be seen as an existential threat, something that would allow Japan to exercise the right to collective self-defence.

    In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) conducts routine operations in the Taiwan Strait, May 18, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Zenaida Roth
    In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) conducts routine operations in the Taiwan Strait, May 18, 2021.

    The deputy prime minister added that the most desirable outcome was for the parties involved to reach a peaceful solution via direct talks.

    "We have to think about various situations, such as not being able to pass through the Taiwan Strait. It's difficult to say overall which would be an existential threat", Aso pointed out.

    The remarks come after the Financial Times (FT) cited unnamed military officials as saying earlier this month that the US and Japan have been conducting joint military drills for a possible conflict scenario with China over Taiwan.

    According to the sources, American and Japanese military officials started "serious planning" for a possible conflict during the final year of Donald Trump's presidency. Alongside the planning, Washington and Tokyo reportedly conducted "top-secret tabletop war games and joint exercises in the South China and East China Seas", the insiders claimed.

    They added that the US and Japan are concerned over an increasing number of Chinese fighter jets flying through regions of Taiwan's air defence identification zone, and Beijing's ships sailing into the territorial waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands. The territory is controlled by Japan but claimed by Beijing, as the latter notes that the islands were marked on Japanese maps as Chinese territory circa 1783 and 1785.

    Taiwan Coast Guard's vessel patrols during Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's visit to Pengjia Islet in the East China Sea, north of Taiwan, Saturday, April 9, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
    Taiwan Coast Guard's vessel patrols during Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's visit to Pengjia Islet in the East China Sea, north of Taiwan, Saturday, April 9, 2016.

    The FT report followed Japanese Vice Defence Minister Yasuhide Nakayama describing China as a growing threat, saying that it was necessary to protect Taiwan as a "democratic country".

    A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    'Don't Play With Fire': China Warns US Not to Meddle in Taiwan Issue
    Chinese officials reacted by slamming Yasuhide's comments as irresponsible and dangerous, while Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said there was no change to Japan's support for the "One China" policy, which envisages Taiwan not being treated as a separate country.

    The US, along with many other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy.

    Washington has, however, maintained informal relations with the island since severing diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979. China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, is uneasy over Taipei's ongoing cooperation with Washington, especially in the defence sector.

    Related:

    China Says Taiwan's Future Lies in 'Reunification', Attempt to 'Rely on US for Independence' Doomed
    Beijing Decries US Warship's Passage Via Taiwan Strait as Threat to Regional Peace
    China Warns US, Japan not to Hamper Its Drills After Chinese Carrier Sails Through Taiwan Strait
    Tags:
    solution, threat, invasion, Japan, Taiwan1, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse