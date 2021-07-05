Register
06:05 GMT05 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British soldier Captain Roger Walker from Air Operation Officer Battalion headquarters 1st Batalion The Royal Welsh together with US soldiers (not seen) from Bravo Company 1-508 Parachute Infantry Regiment 82nd Airborne Division search for Taliban insurgents in the village of Biabanak, Kandahar province,some 400 km south west of Kabul, 02 July 2007. Biabanak village is situated on the border line of Kandahar and Helmand Province

    UK Special Forces Will Reportedly Stay in Afghanistan 'as Advisers'

    © AFP 2021 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083308843_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c17bb2c8fbc4ac5d40b9b25ad62349ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107051083308892-uk-special-forces-will-reportedly-stay-in-afghanistan-as-advisers/

    Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

    A small number of the Special Air Service (SAS), a special forces unit of the British Army, will stay in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of western troops from the country, The Telegraph has cited an unnamed former SAS soldier as saying.

    The ex-serviceman claimed the SAS troops would "provide training to Afghan units and deploy with them on the ground as advisers", adding that there was "no determined time" for how long the UK special forces will have boots on the ground in Afghanistan.

    UK soldiers walk at a base in Kandahar on May 6, 2010.
    © AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    UK soldiers walk at a base in Kandahar on May 6, 2010.
    "As long as they continue to see value they will keep forces there. It's not a pleasant place at the moment, people are scared and rightly so", he said.

    The former SAS soldier also pointed to the Taliban continuing to "control the countryside and are just waiting for the coalition to leave".

    "They are making it abundantly clear at every opportunity that their peace is with the coalition and not the Afghan government. The country will implode", he said.

    The Telegraph additionally quoted an unnamed senior military source as saying that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to make an official decision on the matter during a meeting of the National Security Council later on Monday.

    "It's our job to provide a range of different options to the government", the source stressed.

    The remarks followed defence sources telling The Guardian on Friday that the withdrawal of the last of the UK's regular troops from Afghanistan is slated to be complete "in the next few days".

    The British Ministry of Defence, for its part, stated that "the UK is involved in ongoing discussions with the US and international allies regarding the future of our support to Afghanistan".

    US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

    The statement came as US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a press conference that the pullout of American troops from Afghanistan is proceeding according to plan, adding that Washington will do its best to make the drawdown deliberate, orderly, and safe as well as to protect its people and partners.

    In April, US President Joe Biden vowed to fully withdraw American troops from the country by 11 September, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

    U.S. Army soldiers and contractors load High Mobility Multi-purposed Wheeled Vehicles, HUMVs, to be sent for transport as U.S. forces prepare for withdrawl, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, July 13, 2020.
    © REUTERS / US ARMY
    Biden: US Drawdown From Afghanistan Will Not be Completed in Next Few Days
    Under a 2020 US-Taliban agreement, signed in Doha by then-President Donald Trump, the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, in exchange for the Taliban's commitment not to host terrorist forces in the country that could threaten US national security, was supposed to be effectuated on 1 May.

    The Biden administration, however, admitted that adhering to the original deadline could be "tough".

    The Taliban subsequently accused the US of violating the 2020 Doha deal, and threatened to abandon inter-Afghan peace talks until all foreign troops are withdrawn from Afghanistan.

    Related:

    UK to Withdraw All Its Troops from Afghanistan Amid US Pullout, Report Says
    UK to Cut Troops in Afghanistan After US Drawdown, Defence Minister Says
    UK Sends 100 Troops to Support NATO Mission in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    withdrawal, US, troops, special forces, Afghanistan, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse