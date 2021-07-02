US Treasury Removes Three Iranians From Sanctions List

The US Treasury Department removed three Iranian nationals from its sanctions blacklist on Friday, while stressing that their removal was not an indication of any change in overall US sanctions policy toward the Islamic Republic.
The Treasury also emphasized that the removals had nothing to do with the ongoing negotiations in Vienna between the United States and the remaining signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal.
The delisted individuals include Behzad Daniel Ferdows, Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows, and Mohammed Reza Dezfulian, who had been placed on a list of 'non-proliferation designations' over suspected 'conventional arms activities' in September 2020.
