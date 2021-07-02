Register
15:10 GMT02 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    World

    Jammu Drone Attack Was an Attempt to Damage Military Assets, Indian Air Force Chief Says

    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107021083292246-jammu-drone-attack-was-an-attempt-to-damage-military-assets-indian-air-force-chief-says/

    On Sunday, Indian military announced two drones carrying explosives were used to attack an air base in Jammu city. It was the first such attack on any military installation in India. The National Investigative Agency has launched a probe earlier this week.

    As Indian agencies investigate the first drone attack on the country, the chief of the Indian Air Force, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, confirmed on Friday that the strike was indeed aimed at destroying the military air base in Jammu.

    Bhadauria said that since the Jammu base does not have critical assets such as an anti-drone system, the onslaught that took place on 27 June could not have been prevented.

    "One strike was high explosives, the other was a fragmentation round," Bhadauria said, admitting that although the force is by no means oversupplied with anti-drone systems, those it does have are enough to avert any huge damage.
    India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) tested the Abhyas autonomous drone, used for live-fire tests of anti-air weapons
    YouTube screenshot
    India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) tested the Abhyas autonomous drone, used for live-fire tests of anti-air weapons

    "We already have counter-drone systems, another to be delivered within a month from indigenous sources. The Defence Research and Development Organisation system is also nearly ready for fielding. Very soon we will have enough systems in place and will have a way to fight this (drone issue)," Bhadauria added.

    He said the drone attack is a "new kind of threat", observing that it has many possibilities. "We are looking at it very closely to find the right solution to handle this (drone threat) effectively," he underlined.

    Since the Sunday incident, the Indian military has claimed that it has thwarted several threats with troops on high alert intercepting drones flying over an army base in Kashmir early Monday and a drone trying to enter near the Jammu border on Friday.

    On Sunday, Indian military claimed that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) delivered by drones were used to attack the Indian Air Force Station at Jammu in which two people received minor injuries and military assets remain unharmed. The attack was carried out in the technical area of the air force station where flying and other operational assets are housed.

    Indian authorities in recent years have been concerned about the possibility of drone attacks by terrorists in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, especially after more than half a dozen drones were spotted near border districts. Indian authorities accuse Pakistan of using Chinese-made drones to drop packages consisting of weapons to aide terrorists.

    Related:

    India Expresses Concern Over Use of Drones by Terrorist Groups After Attack on IAF Base
    Pakistan Slams India's Junior Home Minister for Suspecting 'Role’ of Islamabad in Drone Attack
    Tags:
    Pakistan, Narendra Modi, airbase, Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Air Force (IAF), IAF, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Students waiving flags during the celebration of the CCP's 100th anniversary at Tiananmen Square in the centre of Beijing, China.
    Chinese Communist Party Celebrates its 100th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse