Register
13:11 GMT01 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK soldiers walk at a base in Kandahar on May 6, 2010.

    'Getting to a Crunch Point': UK Troops Will Reportedly Wrap Up Afghanistan Pullout 'Within Days'

    © AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    241
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105516/15/1055161550_0:251:3152:2024_1200x675_80_0_0_ab4a38c9acfcf3d95227fc489735e7ce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107011083283341-getting-to-a-crunch-point-uk-troops-will-reportedly-wrap-up-afghanistan-pullout-within-days/

    The UK has been drawing down the presence of its military personnel as part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden announced American troops would be pulled out by 11 September - the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaeda* attacks on his country that prompted the US-led intervention in the first place.

    British troops will be pulling out of Afghanistan “within days”, according to UK defence sources, with no precise details released yet due to security reasons, reported the Daily Mail.

    Over 200 Black Watch soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will fly home in the next few days, wrapping up the UK’s 20-year deployment to Afghanistan, says the outlet.

    A flag-lowering ceremony, typically used to mark the end of such a deployment, will also reportedly be held alongside US forces to honour the 456 British troops who have died in the country since the start of the campaign.

    Up until now, no official images have yet been released of any flag-lowering ceremonies. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday released a statement and photographs about the return of a detachment of three Puma helicopters and 55 military personnel.

    “The UK is involved in ongoing discussions with US and international allies regarding the future of our support to Afghanistan,” the British Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair a National Security Council meeting on Monday as reports claim British special forces could retain a presence in Afghanistan. A small number of regular troops may also be required to stay on in the country, according to UK media, citing Whitehall sources, to keep an embassy open.

    "We are getting to a crunch point," a source was cited by Sky News as saying.

    Other NATO allies are also carrying out departures. Thus, on Tuesday, Germany officially removed its last remaining service members from Afghanistan, with the troop removal declared by both German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and the Bundeswehr, Germany's unified armed forces.

    German troops operating in Afghanistan
    © RIA Novosti . Andrei Greshnov
    German troops operating in Afghanistan

    The announcement was followed by Italy and Poland that declared their military missions in Afghanistan.

    The current report comes as the US has been picking up the pace in its troop withdrawal. The process, initiated by President Joe Biden in April when he ordered the military to leave by 11 September, is likely to end by Independence Day, 4 July, according to American media outlets citing multiple US officials.

    In the wake of the formal withdrawal, as many as 1,000 US troops could stay on to assist in securing the US Embassy in Kabul and the city's airport, a senior administration official was cited as saying by CNN.

    The number of American troops for embassy protection and airport security, however, would not exceed 650, it was added.

    "This week could be a critical week in the withdrawal and end of the retrograde process," another defence official suggested.

    Amid announcements of low-key withdrawal from Afghanistan by NATO members, the Taliban* group (outlawed in Russia) has been availing itself of an opportunity to take control of swathes of territory. US intelligence assessments have claimed the country's civilian government could fall to Taliban within months of US forces withdrawal, with a civil war breaking out.

    "Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualised. That should be a concern for the world," top US general Austin Scott Miller was cited as saying in a New York Times interview.

    As he acknowledged that “It's going to be very difficult," President Joe Biden said on Friday during a meeting with visiting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that “support for Afghanistan is not ending." However, he stressed it was up to Afghans to decide "what they want".

    Longest War in US History

    The US intervention in Afghanistan started in October 2001 after the Taliban refused to hand over Osama bin Laden, seen by Washington as the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks against the US. However, soon the US found itself mired in a “never-ending war”.

    In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Taliban negotiator Abbas Stanikzai, center front, and his delegation attend the opening session of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, in Doha, Qatar. Afghanistan’s Taliban on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, welcomed a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he promised to have the last of the U.S.'s troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas. If that withdrawal happens, it would be months ahead of schedule and the tweet made no reference to a Taliban promise to fight terrorist groups — a previous pre-requisite for an American withdrawal.
    © AP Photo / Hussein Sayed
    In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Taliban negotiator Abbas Stanikzai, center front, and his delegation attend the opening session of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, in Doha, Qatar. Afghanistan’s Taliban on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, welcomed a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he promised to have the last of the U.S.'s troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas. If that withdrawal happens, it would be months ahead of schedule and the tweet made no reference to a Taliban promise to fight terrorist groups — a previous pre-requisite for an American withdrawal.

    The administration of then-President Donald Trump initiated peace talks with the Taliban in 2019. Under the agreement, Washington vowed to complete a full withdrawal by 1 May 2021. In exchange, the group was obligated to cease military activities and engage in intra-Afghan talks with the country's government.

    US President Joe Biden moved the deadline to 11 September 2021, announcing the decision in April this year.

    *The Taliban and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and other countries.

    Related:

    US Reportedly Launches Two More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positions in North Afghanistan
    Afghanistan No Longer Priority for West, So US Troops to Exit Despite Violence Reports, Analysts Say
    Germany Removes All Troops From Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
    Afghanistan May Collapse in Civil War After Troop Withdrawal, Top US General Says
    Tags:
    Osama Bin Laden, Taliban, Taliban, al-Qaeda, al-Qaeda, 9/11, 9/11, 9/11, us troops in afghanistan, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Back to Nature: Divers Clean Remains of Fish Farm on Ulysses' Island Of Ithaca, Greece
    Back to Nature: Divers Clean Remains of Fish Farm on Ulysses' Island Of Ithaca, Greece
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse