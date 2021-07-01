Twitter Users in US, UK, Canada Report Outages, Downdetector Says

"User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 9:33 PM EDT [00:33 on Thursday GMT]," Downdetector tweeted.
Most of the complaints (93 percent) are linked to the work of the website, 5 percent of users had problems with logging in to their account and 2 more percent with the Android app.
#Now: Getting reports that Twitter is having issues.— scott budman (@scottbudman) July 1, 2021
This is the latest from @downdetector #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/G1ZhwxMfyU
Causes of the outage remain unknown.
