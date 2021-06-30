Vladimir Putin: US Understands That World is Changing But Still Wants to Preserve Dominant Position

Vladimir Putin has said the United States understands that the world is changing, but still wants to preserve a dominant position. "I hope in this changing world, [the US] will rethink its own priorities and interests, and it will lead to the world order that will eventually take [on] a more attractive character", the Russian president said.
The Russian president noted that America's allies are not happy with the actions and attitude of the White House.
"By the way, their traditional partners, even allies, do you think they are happy about the way they are being treated? No one likes it", he said.
At the same time Putin voiced hope that relations between Russia and the United States will normalise. Ties between Moscow and Washington have been strained for the past decade, with the US accusing Russia of election meddling, cyberattacks, and hostile acts against American interests, allegations vehemently dismissed by the Kremlin.
A recent summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin was hailed as positive and productive, with both sides agreeing to hold additional rounds of talks on cybersecurity and arms control. Both presidents also agreed to return each country’s ambassador back to their capitals.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)