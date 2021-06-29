Russia to Not Take Part in Drafting of UN Civil Aviation Agency's Final Report on Ryanair Incident

Gudkov added that the agency is not planning to hold any additional meetings on the Ryanair incident before the final report is released in September.
On 23 May, a Ryanair airplane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to have been fake. Two of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Belarus designates as extremist, and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, were detained during the stopover.
Since the incident, the EU has blocked Belarus airlines from flying to the bloc and stopped carriers from its 27 nations from using Belarusian airspace.
