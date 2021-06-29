Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio Holds Press Conference After G20 Ministerial Meeting

Tune in to Sputnik's live broadcast from Matera, Italy where Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is holding a press conference following a G20 Foreign and Development Ministerial meeting.
The discussion reflected the agenda of the Italian G20 presidency, focusing on the main challenges facing the globe – such as economic and health crises stemming from the global COVID-19 pandemic – as well as other issues of international relevance.
The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, and the US.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)