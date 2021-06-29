Register
09:50 GMT30 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on October 27, 2014, US Marines board a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft headed to Afghanistan's Kandahar as British and US forces withdraw from the Camp Bastion-Leatherneck complex at Lashkar Gah in Helmand province

    ‘What Are They Talking About’: Taliban Slams US Over Calls to ‘Preserve Gains’ of Last 20 Years

    © AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/03/1082789419_0:0:3077:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_af97b53db03deaf0ee6562a7ec772a32.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106291083264070-what-are-they-talking-about-taliban-slams-us-over-calls-to-preserve-gains-of-last-20-years/

    The Taliban have forced Afghan government forces out from more than 30 districts, or nearly 26 percent of Afghanistan’s territory, since American troops began the withdrawal process on 1 May. Kabul, on the other hand, fully controls just 23 percent of the nation’s territory. The rest of Afghanistan’s 398 districts remain contested.

    As the US-led forces exit Afghanistan ahead of the 11 September withdrawal deadline, President Joe Biden has vowed to “preserve” and “support” the social and democratic gains of the last 20 years in the war-ravaged nation by means of continued American funding to the government in Kabul.

    In his meeting with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani at the White House on 25 June, Biden committed $3.3 billion in aid to the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) to help ward off the threat from the Taliban (outlawed in Russia).

    However, the Taliban, who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), see Washington’s continued support for the Kabul administration as interference and have vowed to dispose of the US-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani.

    Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s chief spokesperson and a member of the peace deal negotiating team, has spoken to Sputnik in an interview:

    Sputnik: A recent UN Security Council meeting claimed that the Taliban haven’t cut ties to terrorist outfits. Afghanistan’s government says that you have ties to most of the terrorist groups in the region. How would you respond to these allegations?

    Suhain Shaheen: I think that our commitment in the Doha Agreement (the Taliban peace deal) is enough for everyone (questioning us over links to terrorist organisations). We will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against any other country. 

    Sputnik: Could you give a view of the Taliban's relations with Pakistan? Do you see Pakistan as a foreign power, like you see Turkey, the US, or other governments?

    Shaheen: Pakistan is a Muslim and friendly neighbouring country. We want good relations with them. However, we are an independent people who have fought for our independence against two invading superpowers one after another.

    We voluntarily laid down our lives for this lofty cause (independence). We are making our own decisions independently, consistent with our values and interests. 

    Sputnik: As the US-led foreign forces exit Afghanistan, they have said that they want to "preserve the gains" of the last 20 years in the country. How do you react to these calls by Western powers and other allies?

    Shaheen: What gains are they talking about? That Afghanistan became one of the most corrupt regimes in the world? That Afghanistan became one of the most unsafe places for journalists? Many journalists have been targeted in Kabul in recent years just because they criticised the Kabul administration for their inefficient and corrupt way of functioning.

    Moreover, what did they do to check growing domestic violence against women? Nepotism has been on the rise. Warlords have been calling the shots. The law and order situation has consistently deteriorated.

    The word "gains" is being misused in order to prolong their (Afghanistan’s government) stay in power and create hurdles in the way of peace and reconciliation.

    Sputnik: China, on the other hand, has called for supporting a "moderate Muslim policy" in a future Afghanistan. The support for such a policy was reiterated at a recent trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. China has also said that it wants to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.

    How do you see the role of China once the American troops withdraw from your country? 

    Shaheen: Islam is a moderate religion based on justice and fairness. We are a moderate people, as per our religion. We are (also) an independent people and don’t take dictation from any one. 

    We welcome cooperation from other countries in the reconstruction of Afghanistan when a new Islamic government replaces the current Kabul administration (led by President Ashraf Ghani).

    Sputnik: Would it also be possible to understand what sort of talks have been going on between you and Indian officials, as being reported in Indian media?

    Shaheen: I don’t know about any of these talks that are being disseminated through the media.

    Related:

    Pakistan Helped Taliban Weaken Afghan Gov't & Kabul's Alignment with India: Obama's Memoirs
    Afghanistan Backs Bigger Role for Pakistan Amid Deepening Cooperation With China on BRI Projects
    US Reportedly Launches Two More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positions in North Afghanistan
    Tags:
    China, Pakistan, Ashraf Ghani, Joe Biden, Afghanistan, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse