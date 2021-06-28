Register
00:40 GMT28 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cocaine

    Spanish Police Say Crushed International Drug Ring After Seizing Tonne of Cocaine on Yacht

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106200/51/1062005187_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_174f84ce680b19c9987e50e98e18c2a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106281083254744-spanish-police-say-crushed-international-drug-ring-after-seizing-tonne-of-cocaine-on-yacht/

    The criminal organization, run by a former member of the British Royal Navy who had already been jailed, was made up of excellent sailors and had strong ties to drug trafficking organizations across Europe, the police noted.

    Spanish National Police and Customs inspectors arrested three UK citizens after a tonne of cocaine worth more than $111 million was discovered aboard a yacht heading from the Caribbean to Europe in the mid-Atlantic, the law enforcement agency stated.

    The special operation took place on June 13, according to the Spanish police.

    "National Police officers and Customs Surveillance Service officials in a joint operation with Tax Agency officials boarded a yacht called SY Windwhisper with nearly 1,000 kilos of cocaine from the Caribbean and arrested the three crew members," the statement's translation reads.

    According to the press release, this operation was the last phase of an investigation that began a year ago in collaboration with the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and that had already resulted in the apprehension of two vessels, the seizure of 1,600 kilos of hashish and the arrest of ten members of the criminal organization.

    "At the same time four people were arrested in the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz," the police added. "They were linked to the same criminal drugs trafficking organisation which investigators consider has now been dismantled."

    It also added that the head of the organized crime group had several companies dedicated to the sale and rental of boats, with which "he fraudulently orchestrated the acquisition of the means of transport for drugs".

    The head of the criminal group was reportedly identified as 64-year-old Robert Mark Benson by the Daily Mail, as he was one of ten people arrested in operations last month in the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz, as well as Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.

    "Known to law enforcement agencies for his links to organised crime groups in the UK and Ukraine, officers believe he trained the crew and ran several companies engaged in buying, selling and renting sailing vessels that were subsequently used to conduct drugs transportations," the statement by the NCA reads.

    Two of the four suspects detained as a result of the Atlantic Ocean bust are thought to be British. None of the British nationals apprehended in the recent operation have been identified to the public.

    "This is a huge haul of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £80million. I have no doubt the drugs on board were destined for the streets of the UK, so this seizure is a significant result," the Head of European Operations for NCA International, Dave Hucker, is quoted in the agency's statement as saying. "We know that the criminal trade in drugs is driven by financial gain, and the loss of the profit that would have been made from these drugs will have a major impact on the crime groups involved."

    According to the Daily Mail, Benson served in the Royal Navy as an executive branch officer from 1978 until 1985. Before arriving in southern Spain, he began a new career in real estate in Gibraltar. He founded Yacht Matters, a company that buys and sells boats, and Real Estate Matters, a real estate agency, both in Marbella, in 2015.

    According to the NCA, over the last year, the agency "has been involved in the seizure, forfeiting or restraining more than £112m and 145 tonnes of drugs globally."

    Related:

    'Shove Cocaine in Noses of Gringos': Honduran President Accused of Plotting to Flood US With Drugs
    Three Colombians Charged Over Cocaine-Packed Submarine Operating Within Caribbean Waters
    Video: US Coast Guard Vessel Offloads Nearly $95 Million of Cocaine in Miami, Florida
    Hunter Biden Purportedly Boasts of Smoking Crack Cocaine With Late Mayor of Washington DC
    Tags:
    UK, Spain, Atlantic Coast, Atlantic Ocean, drug gangs, drug lord, drug ring, Drug Raid, drug use, drug, Drugs, Cocaine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse