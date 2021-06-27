Register
21:36 GMT27 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during their meeting in Rome, Italy, June 27, 2021.

    Israeli FM: 'Mistakes' Were Made in Relations With US During Netanyahu Era, 'We'll Fix Them'

    © REUTERS / POOL
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1b/1083254532_0:26:3152:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_ceb9b6f9615f0ec064f67ae44cb9a652.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106271083254368-israeli-fm-mistakes-were-made-in-relations-with-us-during-netanyahu-era-well-fix-them/

    It is doubtful that a new government in Israel will bring about a major change either in its relations with the United States, or its stance on the Palestinians. The Jewish State remains as Washington's number one ally in the turbulent region and a counterweight to Iran (given that Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons).

    The bipartisan stance on relations with Israel has been damaged in the United States, new Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid told his American counterpart Anthony Blinken during the meeting in Rome Sunday.

    "In the past few years, mistakes were made," Lapid said, adding, "we will fix those mistakes together."

    Also during the meeting, Blinken reiterated the US' "commitment to Israel's security" and its support for the normalization efforts in the region, as several Arab states — the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan —  recently chose to restore dilpomatic ties with the Jewish State.

    Lapid also said that he'd spoken with US lawmakers from both political parties and "reminded them all that Israel shares America’s most basic values — freedom, democracy, free markets, the constant search for peace."

    ​The two sides could not avoid the "hot topic" — the ongoing talks on reviving the 2015 Iran deal that the previous administration ditched in 2018, slapping Tehran with harsh economic sanctions. For years, Israel has been sounding the alarm about its neighbor's nuclear program, accusing Tehran of secretly developing nuclear weapons (which Iran has denied).

    The Israeli top diplomat told Blinken that Israel has "some serious reservations" regarding the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA, but fell short of elaborating on them in public.

    "We believe the way to discuss those disagreements is through direct and professional conversations, not in press conferences," Lapid said.

    While Lapid spoke about the mistakes of the past, Israel under Benjamin Netanyahu enjoyed a particularly warm relationship with the administration of former US president Donald Trump. The latter made a number of diplomatic gestures to Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem as the "undivided capital of Israel" and the Golan Heights as under Israeli sovereignty. The cherry on top was Trump's ambitious Middle East peace plan that envisioned Israel annexing settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017.

    Trump's cozying up to Israel was met with harsh criticism by Palestinians, as well as other Arab nations, though it did not stop them from normalizing relations with Tel-Aviv.

    Russia has never believed that the deal in its current form would contribute to a lasting Middle East settlement and expected the Biden administration to potentially reject it.

    UAE-based The National outlet reported in March, citing an official document of the US State Department, that Washington planned to reset relations with the Palestinian government, reversing Trump's policies that ignored the two-state solution principle as a basis for settling the longstanding conflict. However, no exact steps have been made so far.

    Earlier this month, Trump lashed out at the Biden administration over the "great injustice" to Israel, criticizing the lack of protection it is now getting from the US Congress and touting how US lawmakers "loved" Israel when he was in the White House.

    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, Israel, US, Yair Lapid, Antony Blinken
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse