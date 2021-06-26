Register
07:43 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israel-Syria border

    Israel Considers Pro-Iranian Militias Main Threat From Syria, Diplomat Says

    © CC BY 2.0 / DYKT Mohigan / Israel-Syria border
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079973638_0:113:1281:833_1200x675_80_0_0_e42bc23a4e88e441c5810dd66c843d4b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106261083246012-israel-considers-pro-iranian-militias-main-threat-from-syria-diplomat-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran-backed militias are the main threat faced by Israel from Syria, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi, said.

    "[T]he main threat to Israel is the presence of Iranian-backed groups, as they threaten our borders. We try not to intervene in the Syrian conflict, and have responded only when we had reliable information that the Iranian-backed groups are planning attacks against Israel, or if the creation of certain local groups, their financing and arming, were directed against us," Ben Zvi said.

    Israel has recently increased its attacks on pro-Iranian militia in Syria whom it sees as threatening the Jewish state, targeting their infrastructure and clandestine facilities, reportedly used to manufacture precision missiles.

    "I will not go into details, but can say that we are doing our best to ensure that our cooperation [with Russia] in this region will be in the best interest for the security of both countries," the diplomat added, commenting on the impact of Israeli airstrikes on Russian-Israeli coordination efforts in Syria.

    Part of an ongoing rise in tensions across the region dubbed by observers as the "Middle East Cold War," militia groups funded, trained, and backed by Tehran have constituted the backbone of Iran’s military presence in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. This has led to growing concerns over the Islamic Republic’s expansion against its main regional adversaries, Israel and the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council bloc.

    Israel, US Remain Strategic Partners Despite Differences Over JCPOA

    Israel is committed to its strategic partnership with the United States despite the two countries’ disagreements over the Iranian nuclear deal, Ben Zvi said.

    "Let us see how the negotiations [on the Iran nuclear deal] will unfold and what this will lead to. In any case, one needs to remember that ... Israel and the United States are strategic partners. There is no other way to express this, and it is not important who heads the country, be that Trump, Biden, Clinton, and so on. Israel and the US are and will always be strategic partners," Ben Zvi said.

    The Biden administration’s efforts to reanimate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have been met with criticism from Iran’s regional adversaries, as both Israel and the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council called for the expansion of the deal to include limitations on the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program and measures to curb its financing of militia groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

    "The matter of ballistic missiles was not included in the deal … and for this reason we were against [it] and insisted on the fact that this was just a bad deal from our perspective," Ben Zvi said, adding that the deal also lacked clauses on Tehran’s support of armed proxy groups across the Middle East.

    Dubbed by observers as the "Middle East Cold War", the proxy war between Iran’s "axis of resistance" and the Saudi-led GCC has divided the region into two opposing camps, with a recent rapprochement between Israel and close Saudi allies Bahrain and the UAE as part of the Abraham accords, marking a new milestone in the ongoing regional standoff.

    Israel, Russia May Hold Off High-Ranking Visits Until Pandemic Eases

    Israel and Russia continue close contacts, but will hold off high-level visits until the pandemic situation stabilizes, Ben Zvi said.

    "No, not in the near future. I'll tell you frankly, generally — yes, but in the near future — no. It's just that the situation with the pandemic is not simple, so, until it all calms down, I think we will put off delegations. But in general, yes, the idea is there," the ambassador said, when asked whether any high-level visits are planned for the near future.

    He noted that the two countries continue to maintain close contacts, just not in the format of foreign trips. Ben Zvi recalled that during his visit to Moscow in March, former Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi invited Russia's Sergey Lavrov to come to Israel.

    More recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged greetings with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, while Lavrov contacted his newly appointed counterpart, Yair Lapid, the ambassador added.

    He further stressed that Israeli and Russian health authorities are in constant contact over the COVID-19 situation as both countries try to work out the best ways to revive tourism. According to the ambassador, the full restoration of bilateral cooperation is important for the economies of both countries.

    However, Ben Zvi said it is unlikely that Russian tourists will be able to come to Israel soon, as the government is cautious about the renewed spread of the pandemic due to new virus strains.

    Despite the pandemic, though, the Israeli embassy in Moscow is still planning events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the ambassador.

    Israeli Diplomat Expects Middle East Tensions to Rise With Raisi as Iran's President

    A rise in tensions in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East is to be expected following the election of "ultraconservative" Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s new president, Alexander Ben Zvi said.

    "I think that the situation will be more tense, because the new president of Iran is, firstly, an ultraconservative, if we were to talk about a religious approach. However, should we discuss Israel in particular, he [Raisi] has recently announced that his country is 'ready to reestablish ties with everyone except Israel,'" Ben Zvi said.

    Despite supporting a reactivation of the Iranian nuclear deal, President-elect Raisi has refused a possible meeting with US President Joe Biden, while reaffirming his promise to continue developing the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program and pledging to maintain his country’s support of militia groups across the region.

    "Iran is a strategic threat to us. It is not just their nuclear program; they certainly have a military nuclear program, and they can talk about this indefinitely. There is also the matter of their ballistic missile program, which they also have, and it is not just aimed at Israel: they have ballistic missiles with ranges exceeding 2,000 kilometers, and these are not meant for Israel, Israel is closer," Ben Zvi added.

    Described as an ultraconservative with strong ties to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Chief Justice Raisi was elected as president earlier in June with over 62% of the vote, marking a turn to the right in the country’s domestic and foreign policies.

    Tags:
    US, militias, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse