Register
01:38 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinian students supporting the Hamas movement take part in a rally during an election campaign for the student council at the Birzeit University, near the West Bank city of Ramallah on April 26, 2016

    Germany Bans Hamas Flag, PKK Symbols After Wave of Anti-Semitic Incidents

    © AFP 2021 / ABBAS MOMANI
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106261083245189-germany-bans-hamas-flag-pkk-symbols-after-wave-of-anti-semitic-incidents/

    Earlier reports had previously revealed that German officials intended to implement a ban on the Hamas flag, which represents the Palestinian military group, in order to send a “clear message” to Jewish citizens that anti-Semitic attacks would not be tolerated amid a spike in violent incidents.

    Lawmakers with the lower house of Germany’s Bundestag passed a piece of legislation on Friday that effectively bans the flag representing the Hamas militant group, a move that came in response to a wave of anti-Semitic attacks in the country during the height of the Gaza conflict in May.

    The newly-passed measure specifically outlaws symbols that have been designated as terrorist organizations by the European Union. The legislation also bans any symbols that identify the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has been designated a terrorist group by Turkey and allies.

    A proposal for the ban was initially put forward by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, with deputy parliamentary spokesperson Thorsten Frei telling reporters that officials have no interest in having “flags of terrorist organizations [being] waved on German soil.”

    A member of the Israeli security forces carries flags of the Palestinian movement Hamas found at a clashing site near Ramallah, West Bank, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015
    © AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
    A member of the Israeli security forces carries flags of the Palestinian movement Hamas found at a clashing site near Ramallah, West Bank, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015

    Although the Social Democratic Party had initially raised constitutional concerns over the initiative, party lawmakers did eventually move in support of the effort.

    Prior to the Friday passage, only symbols of organizations banned in Germany had been barred.

    For the duration of 11-day exchanges between Israeli and Hamas troops in May, reports stated that many synagogues were attacked, and that Israeli flags had been burned by protesters outraged over the Israeli state’s heavy-handed strikes against the Gaza Strip.

    The legislation must still be cleared by the upper house of the German parliament. It’s unclear when the body will take up the measure.

    Germany took up similar efforts in April 2020, when officials indicated they would ban any public symbols in support of Hezbollah.

    Related:

    IDF Braces for Violence as Hamas Vows 'Day of Rage' in Response to Jerusalem Flag March
    Ex-Israeli General Fears Hamas May Try to ‘Test’ Bennett Government as Jerusalem Braces for Violence
    Ilhan Omar is 'Unworthy' of US Congress After Comparing Israel to Hamas, Taliban, Ehud Olmert Says
    Video: IDF Conducts Airstrikes Targeting Hamas' 'Military Compounds', 'Rocket Launch Site' in Gaza
    Israeli Army Chief Warns Military to Gear Up for Possible Bout of Renewed Fighting with Hamas
    Tags:
    ban, Legislation, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Hamas, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse