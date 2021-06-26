"The preliminary results of the study, which is being conducted by the Ministry of Health to assess the efficiency of various vaccines used in Argentina among patients aged 60 years and more, show that the use of only one dose of Sputnik V or AstraZeneca reduces the mortality from the coronavirus by 70-80 percent," the ministry said on late Friday.
Two doses of these vaccines reduce the mortality rate by more than 90 percent.
The study involved 471,682 people aged more than 60 years.
Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Gamaleya Research Center, uses two different adenoviruses in the first and second doses of the vaccine in order for the body to recognize the protein and the vector of the virus. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use in at least 67 countries worldwide.
Sputnik V was also the first developer to offer and engage in partnerships on vaccine cocktails, an approach that according to Daniel Altmann @Daltmann10, an immunologist at ICL, quoted in @Nature, opens “a brave new world of vaccinology to be scoped.”— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 21, 2021
The most recent Russia-based study, based on the analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, showed that Sputnik V was 97.6 percent effective once individuals had received both shots. This is higher than an interim analysis from the trial published by the medical journal The Lancet, in which the vaccine shpwed 91.6 percent efficacy.
