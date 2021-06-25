US Reportedly Launches Two More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positions in North Afghanistan

The strikes were made only a few hours before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington. An unknown number of Taliban fighters were killed in the strikes in the provinces of Baghlan and Kunduz, Fox News cited a US defence official as saying.
Afghan national forces took back six other districts elsewhere in the country in the past 24 hours, according to local media.
The latest developments came as the United States prepared to evacuate most of its remaining forces from Afghanistan in the next few weeks, well ahead of Biden's September 11 deadline, the report said.
The Biden administration is also rushing to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters and their families, the report added.
