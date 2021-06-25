Register
18:29 GMT25 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A militiaman at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft near Shakhtyorsk, Donetsk Region. File photo

    Netherlands May Look Into Ukraine's Role in MH17 Crash as Hearings Continue

    © Sputnik / Andrei Stenin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106642/40/1066424051_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_1d75e0fa333ad2301b9c7a8fc9847579.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106251083242721-netherlands-may-look-into-ukraines-role-in-mh17-crash-as-hearings-continue/

    AMSTERDAM (Sputnik) - As the Netherlands has resumed court hearings on the downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, the country's Foreign Ministry said that it may consider launching an additional investigation into the failure to close the airspace for civilian aircraft on the day of the MH17 flight crash.

    The decision to look into the matter again is sparked by last week's session of the Dutch lower house when the lawmakers expressed their dissatisfaction with the inquiry report by the Flight Safety Foundation, a US-based nonprofit. An additional investigation will be a subject of discussion between the legislature and the Dutch Foreign Ministry, ministry spokesperson Bo de Koning said.

    "The [acting] minister of foreign affairs [Sigrid Kaag] has committed to getting back to the parliament on this issue at a later stage. There should be more on this by the summer," de Koning said.

    Ukraine's Role in 2014 Incident Under Scrutiny by Dutch Lawmakers

    In January, the Flight Safety Foundation released its inquiry report based on its analysis of 34 cases of civilian flights crashing in conflict zones from 1985 to 2020. In its findings, the foundation claimed that the official Kiev was unaware of the risk to civilian flights in July 2014. Now, Dutch lawmakers point out the lack of information in the foundation's report and highlight the need for an additional investigation.

    Raymond de Roon, a lawmaker from the Party for Freedom, has said that he was disappointed with the report, as the researchers did not have access to a significant amount of information.

    "These results are unsatisfactory," Christian Democratic Appeal lawmaker Hilde Palland Mulder echoed the same opinion, as quoted by the Nieuws media outlet.

    Meanwhile, acting Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said that she understood the lawmakers' concerns, but warned that another investigation into the matter was unlikely.

    General view of the Judicial Complex Schiphol in Badhoevedorp, on June 19, 2019, where will be held the trial of the four people over the MH17 Malaysia Airlines plane crash in 2014. - International investigators on June 19, 2019 charged four people with murder over the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 above rebel-held eastern Ukraine in which 298 people were killed.
    © AP Photo / REMKO DE WAAL
    General view of the Judicial Complex Schiphol in Badhoevedorp, on June 19, 2019, where will be held the trial of the four people over the MH17 Malaysia Airlines plane crash in 2014. - International investigators on June 19, 2019 charged four people with murder over the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 above rebel-held eastern Ukraine in which 298 people were killed.

    The Hague Ignores Kiev's Role in MH17 Crash

    This February, however, the Netherlands turned a blind eye to the issue, saying there was not enough proof to hold Kiev responsible for not shutting down the country's airspace, claiming the lack of convincing legal grounds to bring the Ukrainian authorities to account.

    Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission and aviation experts are working at the crash site of the Malaysian Boeing 777
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Maria Zakharova Calls Dutch Claim of Having Eyewitness at Missile Launch in MH17 Case ‘Farce’

    Stef Blok, who served as the foreign minister at the time, wrote in a letter that the report determined that there was not enough evidence to prove that the Ukrainian authorities were aware of the dangers for civilian flights in the eastern part of the country.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the letter by accusing the Hague of ignoring the actions of Kiev.

    Dutch Safety Board Highlights the Issue

    In October 2015, the Dutch Safety Board published an analysis of the downing of MH17, in which, among other things, concluded that Ukrainian authorities should have closed the airspace in the eastern part of the country on the day of the incident, where armed fighting was taking place.

    According to the then-chairman of the board, Tjibbe Joustra, the risk for civilian flights was not assessed properly.

    In 2019, the Netherlands agreed to hold an independent inquiry into why the airspace in eastern Ukraine was not shut down, due to the insistence of the lower house.

    MH17 Hearings Not Concerned With Ukraine

    A well-informed source said that the fact that the airspace was open at the time was the main cause of the MH17 crash.

    Nevertheless, the issue of Kiev's possible role in the tragedy has not been raised during the hearings on the downing, which started in March 2020.

    Marije Knijff, a Hague district court judge, said that the court cannot raise the issue as only the prosecution can do that. However, in this case, the prosecutors are only interested in determining the responsibility of four suspects — Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko.

    Dutch Safety Board releases report on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Dutch Safety Board releases report on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash

    The Malaysian Boeing bound to Kuala Lumpur crashed in July 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people aboard. An international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces. Moscow has denied the allegations on multiple occasions. Though Russia offered help with the investigation, it was denied access to the probe. 

    Almaz-Antey, the Russian maker of advanced anti-aircraft systems, whose products include the Buk type air defence missile, carried out its own investigation into the MH17 crash, examining forensic evidence, declassifying secret information about its military hardware, and conducting a complex experiment based on ballistics, flight trajectory and other pertinent information. The Russian investigators concluded that an older variant of the Buk missile which was built in 1986 and had been phased out of Russia's arsenal during a military modernisation campaign in the early 2010s had been used to target and destroy the plane.

    Tags:
    Netherlands, Ukraine, MH17, MH17 Crash
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse