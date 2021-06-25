US Not Going to Return Seized Diplomatic Property to Russia, Ambassador Antonov Says

"The problem of Russian diplomatic property is one of the central issues in our conversation with our US colleagues. To date, there is no progress. They are not going to return the illegally seized diplomatic property neither in San Francisco, nor in Washington, nor in Seattle. In my first five days of work here, they made it clear: 'sell, buy, but we will not give, we will not grant your newly acquired objects the diplomatic status.' This, of course, negatively affects the mood," the ambassador said.
"But I want to tell you that we will continue to fight and demand the return of Russian diplomatic property," Antonov added.
In 2016, the US expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut the diplomatic compounds over suspicions of meddling in US elections, an allegation which Russia has strongly denied. The US seized a Russian diplomatic property on Maryland's Eastern Shore, a facility used by Russian diplomats for recreation, and another diplomatic property - a New York mansion at Glen Cove, Long Island. Washington explained the move by saying that these compounds are ideal for eavesdropping on US communications.
