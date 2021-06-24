Register
10:25 GMT24 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A still image taken from a video released by Russia's Defence Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, 23 June 2021

    Moscow Says UK Should Rename HMS Defender to ‘HMS Aggressor’ Following Black Sea Scuffle

    © Photo : RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083229222_2:-1:2993:1682_1200x675_80_0_0_a1ade19d6059eaec877afb0f0efe8cd5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106241083231218-moscow-says-uk-should-rename-hms-defender-to-hms-aggressor-following-black-sea-scuffle/

    A Royal Navy Daring-class destroyer veered into Russian waters off Crimea on Wednesday and ignored warnings from the Russian military to leave the area immediately, prompting a Russian vessel and a Su-24M fighter jet to fire warning shots. The UK Defence Ministry denied the incident took place, but a BBC correspondent onboard the ship confirmed it.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has come up with a new name for the HMS Defender following Wednesday’s incident.

    “I propose that the Royal Navy think about renaming the ship from ‘HMS Defender’ to ‘HMS Aggressor’,” Ryabkov said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a security conference in Moscow on Thursday.

    Emphasising that those trying to test Russia’s military were “taking a great risk”, Ryabkov warned that Moscow would “repulse the aggressors” and continue to “stand guard over the inviolability of our borders and protect our territorial integrity”.

    The official said that in addition to censuring Wednesday’s “provocation”, Moscow “condemns the increased activity of the armed forces of the United Kingdom, the United States and a number of other NATO countries in the immediate vicinity of our borders”.

    Russian President V. Putin addressed the participants of the IX Moscow Conference on International Security
    © Sputnik / Sergey Ilyin
    Putin Says NATO Keeps Building Up Military Near Russia's Borders and Continues to Reject Dialogue
    As for the UK’s claims that the HMS Defender was carrying out “innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters” off Crimea, Ryabkov stressed that the “question of Crimea’s ownership was closed once and for all in 2014, when the residents of the peninsula and the residents of the city of Sevastopol made a free choice in favour of returning to their homeland – the Russian Federation.”

    Also on Thursday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would be working with the UK side through diplomatic channels to address the incident, rather than involving international organisations over the situation. "You know that there were contacts with British diplomats, and therefore, of course, through diplomatic channels, Russia will do what it should in this situation," Peskov said.

    Pirates of the Black Sea

    On Wednesday afternoon, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that a Russian border patrol vessel fired warning shots after the HMS Defender violated Russia’s maritime borders off Crimea in the Black Sea. Along with the naval manoeuvres, a Su-24M attack aircraft carried out a mock bombing run against the British warship.

    Britain’s Ministry of Defence initially denied that any incident took place or that any warning shots were fired, saying instead that its ship was carrying out “innocent passage” through the area “in accordance with international law” and that Russian forces were simply “undertaking a gunnery exercise” nearby.

    British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender arrives at the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine June 18, 2021. Picture taken June 18, 2021
    © REUTERS / SERGEY SMOLENTSEV
    Moscow Warns of Dire Consequences in Event of Provocations Similar to HMS Defender Incident
    Later, a BBC correspondent onboard the ship contradicted the MoD’s claims, confirming that he saw multiple Russian warplanes buzzing the ship and heard gunfire.

    Also Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry provided evidence to support its side of the story, releasing footage of a Russian Su-24M flying over and tracking the HMS Defender as a flourish of other ships and aircraft operated in its vicinity.

    Late Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged British authorities to get their story straight, suggesting that the UK’s MoD, the BBC and the British Embassy in Moscow all provided Russia with conflicting and contradictory accounts of the Black Sea incident.

    Related:

    Russian Military Fires Warning Shots at HMS Defender in Black Sea, UK Claims It Was 'Gunnery Drills'
    Video of Russian Jet Flying Over UK Destroyer HMS Defender in Black Sea Released by MoD
    ‘Who’s Lying: The MoD, the BBC or the Embassy?’: Moscow Raps UK Over HMS Defender Incident Confusion
    Moscow Warns of Dire Consequences in Event of Provocations Similar to HMS Defender Incident
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on 19 June 2021.
    Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse