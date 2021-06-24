Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hopes Cause of McAfee's Death Solved In Fewer Than 50 Years

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, reacted to the death of software developer and businessman John McAfee.
Zakharova took to Telegram to share her thoughts on the matter.
"Today, businessman John McAfee was found dead in his cell in Catalonia, Spain. According to the authorities, he hanged himself the next day after he lost the case and faced the prospect of extradition to the United States on charges of tax evasion, money laundering through crypto schemes. Just a few months ago, John McAfee tweeted: 'I am satisfied. I have friends. The food is good. It's all good. Know that if I hang myself like Epstein, it will not be my fault.'"
"When Washington accused Kaspersky Lab, the leader in the field of cybersecurity, of transmitting data to the Russian representative office (this was followed by a ban on the use of software in state institutions), McAffee decided that this was a good reason to troll a non-market "killed" competitor. The business gave a clear signal – 'they drove the Russians away, and that's right, use the American one.' It is so liberal, isn't it? I want the mystery of the resonant death of Western public figures to be solved - at least once- earlier than in 50 years."
John McAfee was found dead in his cell in Spain on Wednesday, 23 June, hours after the Spanish High Court ruled in favour of his extradition to the US over tax evasion charges. Catalonia's Justice Department believes McAfee took his own life.
