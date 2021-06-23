Register
19:15 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    D36 HMS Defender

    ‘Who’s Lying: The MoD, the BBC or the Embassy?’: Moscow Raps UK Over HMS Defender Incident Confusion

    © Flickr / Mark Harkin
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/13/1047681338_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_f06cb14cfccaf7933aa6361dcdf4834c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106231083225169-whos-lying-the-mod-the-bbc-or-the-embassy-moscow-roasts-uk-over-hms-defender-incident/

    On Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that a Russian border patrol vessel and military aircraft fired warning shots in the direction of the HMS Defender destroyer after it veered into Russian territorial waters around Crimea and refused to change course. Britain’s Defence Ministry initially denied that the incident even took place.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has taken aim at the UK over the conflicting accounts of the HMS Defender incident put out by the British MoD, the BBC and the UK’s Embassy in Moscow.

    “News item #1: the British Defence Ministry calls reports of warning shots at its warship, which entered Crimean territorial waters, ‘Russian disinformation’,” Zakharova wrote in a post on her Telegram page, referring to the UK MoD’s initial claim that the Russians were “undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea,” and that no warning shots were fired its the destroyer.

    “News item #2: a BBC journalist aboard the British vessel confirms that the ship deliberately entered Russian territorial waters, and noted that ‘about 20’ Russian aircraft flew over the ship, and that he ‘heard shots fired’,” Zakharova added, referring to correspondent Jonathan Beale’s reporting on Wednesday’s incident.

    British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender arrives at the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine June 18, 2021.
    © REUTERS / SERGEY SMOLENTSEV
    'Shots Fired': BBC Journo Reveals What Happened When British Destroyer Violated Russian Border
    At the same time, the spokeswoman pointed out, the British Embassy in Moscow similarly claimed that no warning shots were fired at the HMS Defender, and that the Royal Navy vessel had simply carried out “innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.”

    “Who is lying: the British Defence Ministry, the British BBC journalist or the British Embassy in Moscow?” Zakharova quipped. “This time,” she suggested, it was the MoD and the Embassy.

    Zakharova encouraged London to “knock” next time if it wants to carry out “innocent passage” through Russian territorial waters in Crimea.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Britain’s Ambassador to Russia in connection with Wednesday’s incident, with the Russian Defence Ministry separately summoning the attache on defence matters. The Russian military reported that a border patrol vessel fired warning shots after the British destroyer violated Russian maritime borders, and that a Su-24M attack aircraft had carried out a mock bombing run against the warship.

    Britain’s MoD denied that the incident took place, saying “no shots were directed at” the HMS Defender, and that Russian forces were simply “undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea. Defence Minister Ben Wallace similarly claimed that the British ship had been informed of Russian “training exercises in [the ship’s] wider vicinity.”

    Russian aircraft at Latakia airport
    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Video of Russian Jet Flying Over UK Destroyer HMS Defender in Black Sea Released by MoD
    The Russian military provided proof that its version of the story was the accurate one later in the day, publishing video of a Russian Su-24M flying over the HMS Defender.

    Related:

    Russian Military Fires Warning Shots at HMS Defender in Black Sea, UK Claims It Was 'Gunnery Drills'
    Video of Russian Jet Flying Over UK Destroyer HMS Defender in Black Sea Released by MoD
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on 19 June 2021.
    Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse