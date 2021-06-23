Merkel, Macron Reportedly Want to Invite Putin to Summit of European Leaders

The Russian president held his first face-to-face talks with Joe Biden in the latter's capacity as President last week, with European and world leaders watching closely for any signs that the current icy relationship between Russia and the US might thaw.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France are privately calling for a summit meeting of European leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to steer the European Union toward "closer engagement with Russia," the Financial Times reports, citing people said to be familiar with the diplomatic discussions.

Diplomats told the business newspaper Wednesday that the summit proposal is being spearheaded by Merkel, with Macron expressing support for the idea.

At the same time, German and French diplomats reportedly put other EU members on the spot in a meeting in Brussels Wednesday by fielding new proposals to improve relations with Russia.

Merkel has reportedly been in close contact with Germany's European allies on the matter over the past several days, with Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visiting Berlin.

The Federal Republic reportedly considers last week's Putin-Biden summit as a 'template' for improving ties with Moscow, over seven years after the Western-backed coup d'etat in Kiev, Ukraine sent relations plummeting to levels unseen since the Cold War.

The Russian president attended European Union summit meetings several times before the crisis in Ukraine, last doing so in January of 2014. In those summits, Moscow and Brussels discussed a range of issues including joint measures to combat terrorism, energy security, European investment in Russia, scientific and technological cooperation, and even the ambitious prospect of creating a "common economic and humanitarian space stretching from Lisbon to the Pacific coast."

