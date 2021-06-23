Register
11:27 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020.

    Blinken Says Nord Stream 2 'Undermines Security of Ukraine, Europe', Can Be Used as 'Coercive Tool'

    © REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155602_0:0:3334:1877_1200x675_80_0_0_1d16c651920e1822e98369ec2cc96627.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106231083220301-blinken-says-nord-stream-2-undermines-security-of-ukraine-europe-can-be-used-as-coercive-tool/

    Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the Joe Biden administration’s stance regarding the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline currently nearing completion, pleading that it was “ultimately in contradiction to the EU’s own security goals”.

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has underscored Berlin’s determination to seek an acceptable solution to the Nord Stream 2 project for all sides involved.

    Speaking after a meeting with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, he said Germany was ready to contribute to ensuring that the 745-mile-long pipeline, set to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, is not used against the interests of Ukraine.

    The statements by the German official followed a warning voiced by Blinken that Nord Stream 2 was a Russian geo-political project that purportedly undermined the security of Ukraine and could be used as a coercive tool against Europe as well. During the meeting of the two politicians the US State Secretary reiterated that Washington wanted to make sure that Europe energy security is bolstered further.

    "We are grateful for the friendship, we want it to be even stronger, we don’t always agree. The foreign minister and I spoke today about one of those areas of disagreement, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which we continue to believe is a threat to Europe’s energy security. Germany has a different perspective, and that happens from time to time among friends. And we’ll handle our disagreements while pressing ahead on the many areas," Blinken said at the press conference.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Germany as part of the Biden administration’s attempt to reengage with European allies. Blinken, who arrived in Berlin on Wednesday to take part in the Berlin Conference on Libya, was scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to further press Berlin on the pipeline, which has strained relations between the two countries.

    “Our goal remains to ensure that Russia cannot use energy as a coercive tool against Ukraine or, frankly, anyone else in the region, and that will remain the basis on which we pursue these conversations,” Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker was cited earlier as saying.

    Purely Economic Project

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline - a joint project between Russia's Gazprom and European energy giants - is designed to deliver up to 55 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia to the EU annually.

    From the outset, plans to commission the pipeline have met strong opposition in the US, where it was claimed that Nord Stream 2 would increase the EU's dependence on Russian gas. Furthermore, Washington has been hawking its own LNG.

    Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Solovieva
    Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany

    The White House has already introduced several rounds of sanctions against vessels and companies engaged in the pipeline's construction, blacklisting 13 Russian ships and three firms linked to the project.

    The moves prompted Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas to withdraw from the project, resulting in a delay in pipe-laying work, which the Russian ship 'Fortuna' resumed almost a year later in waters off Denmark.

    It was subsequently joined by another Russian pipe-laying vessel, the 'Akademik Cherskiy'.

    The Russian pipe layer vessel Akademik Cherskiy is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
    The Russian pipe layer vessel "Akademik Cherskiy" is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    However, in May, a decision was made to waive sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the Switzerland-registered firm behind the pipeline's construction, and its CEO Matthias Warnig. At the time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was in the US "national interest" to keep Warnig and Nord Stream 2 AG unaffected by sanctions.

    Germany has remained committed to the pipeline's completion despite the outcry from Washington. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas applauded the recent waiver decision by the Biden administration as "a constructive step" during a press conference on 19 May, adding that Berlin "will continue dialogue with our partners in Washington".

    Russia, which has always maintained that Nord Stream is a purely economic project, is planning to continue working with EU countries on the pipeline despite new sanctions looming, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in the wake of the recent summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

    Moscow holds out hope for a dialogue with Washington on the issue, said Peskov, despite National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's announcement that more sanctions against Nord Stream 2 are on their way.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova separately branded Washington's plans to introduce fresh Nord Stream 2 sanctions a US attempt to cover up its own "non-competitiveness".

    Related:

    US to Continue Imposing Nord Stream 2-Related Sanctions, Biden Aide Says
    Candidate for German Chancellor Says Nord Stream 2 Should Not Be Used Against Ukraine
    Russia to Continue Working on Nord Stream 2 With EU Partners, Despite Recent US Sanctions Threats
    Tags:
    Ukraine, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream AG, Angela Merkel, Heiko Maas, Antony Blinken
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
    Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse