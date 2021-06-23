Register
09:56 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Cosmic Filaments, Universe’s Largest Known Structures, Spin Like 'Giant Corkscrews'

    © Photo : NASA/CXC/SAO/Sejong Univ./Hur et al
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104882/01/1048820156_0:255:2733:1792_1200x675_80_0_0_a4fb0dad69afe588036978b2e777da48.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106231083215709-cosmic-filaments-universes-largest-known-structures-spin-like-giant-corkscrews/

    The evidence of spinning cosmic filaments also means that galaxies can be found along the filament, too, not just within the clusters. This will provide the scientists with a tool for identifying rotational motion within the filament itself.

    Astronomers have found evidence that cosmic filaments are rotating on a scale of hundreds of millions of light-years. A cylindrical structure of dark matter, these filaments are extended throughout the intergalactic space as a bridge between galaxy clusters. They are strands of the cosmic web through which galaxies and star-forming material are channelled into the cluster nodes.

    The two teams of scientists comprising Mark Neyrinck, a cosmologist at the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, and his colleagues, and Noam Libeskind, a cosmologist at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam in Germany and his colleagues shared the outcomes of the observations that is published in Nature Astronomy journal. 

    These filaments are the universe’s largest known structures and contain the majority of the universe’s mass. To test the rotation, Mark Neyrinck, and his colleagues used a 3-D cosmological simulation to measure the velocities of dark matter clumps as the clumps moved around a filament.

    Using the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, the team mapped galaxies’ motions and measured their velocities perpendicular to filaments’ axes. According to the team, during the Big Bang matter didn't rotate but when the formation of stars and galaxies were complete they began to spin. So far, galaxy clusters are the only known largest structures that rotate.

    “Conventional thinking on the subject said that’s where spin ends. You can’t really generate torques on larger scales,” Noam Libeskind, a cosmologist at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam in Germany informed the media.

    Mark Neyrinck said that they don’t have a full theory of how every galaxy comes to rotate, or every filament comes to rotate. The two teams detected similar rotational velocities for filaments despite differing approaches. Now the researchers will be focusing on understanding what makes these giant space structures spin, and how they get started.

    Tags:
    scientists, universe, Space, cosmos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
    Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse