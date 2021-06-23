Register
00:48 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York.

    Ottawa, Beijing Spar Over China’s Treatment of Uyghurs, Indigenous Rights in Canada

    © Sputnik / Gina Moon
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083214352_0:77:3072:1805_1200x675_80_0_0_5df58023e86806b3f1d42426d678d633.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106231083214382-ottawa-beijing-spar-over-chinas-treatment-of-uyghurs-indigenous-rights-in-canada/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ottawa and Beijing have traded barbs over the issue of human rights, with Canada pushing China at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meeting for free access to Xinjiang province to investigate alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur people.

    "We urge China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers," Canada's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Leslie Norton said in prepared remarks on Tuesday at the UNHRC meeting on behalf of 40 countries.

    Norton also called on China to hastily implement the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination’s Xinjiang-related recommendations, including ending the arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

    Immediately before Norton’s address, Jiang Duan, China’s UNHRC envoy, called for a probe into Canada’s record of human rights abuses against the country’s indigenous population, citing the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of the former Indian Residential School.

    "We are deeply concerned about the serious human rights violations against the indigenous people in Canada. Historically, Canada robbed the Indigenous people of the land, killed them and eradicated their culture," Duan said on behalf of a group of nations that included Russia, Belarus and Iran.

    "We call for a thorough and impartial investigation into all cases where crimes were committed against Indigenous people, especially the children," Duan added.

    Responding to the challenge from China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the difference between the two nations is that while Canada is confronting its sordid past, Beijing is choosing to cover up ongoing transgressions.

    "The journey of reconciliation is a long one, but it is a journey we are on. China is not even recognizing that there is a problem [in Xinjiang]. That is a pretty fundamental difference," Trudeau said during a press briefing, noting it is up to countries like Canada to be the voice for alleged victims of human rights abuses in China.

    Ottawa and Beijing have confronted each other over alleged human rights abuses in the recent past, as relations between the two nations continue to deteriorate.

    Sino-Canadian relations soured after the Canadian authorities detained Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in 2018 at the request of the United States, to which Beijing is alleged to have responded by arresting two Canadian nationals on charges of espionage in China. The tense relationship has been further exacerbated by Canada’s condemnation of the Chinese law on national security in Hong Kong.

    Chinese officials have claimed that Canada’s deference to US foreign policy has served as a catalyst for the growing diplomatic rift.

    Related:

    Beijing Condemns, Rejects Canadian Parliament Motion Saying China's Treatment of Uyghurs Is Genocide
    Canadian Parliament Calls on Government to Declare China's Treatment of Uyghurs 'Genocide'
    EU to Sanction China for First Time in 30 Years Over Uyghur Human Rights Allegations, Report Says
    Pakistani PM Imran Khan Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
    Young Uyghurs Look to Sue Australian Think Tank Over Report on 'Forced Labour' in Xinjiang
    Tags:
    United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), indigenous peoples, indigenous rights, Indigenous, Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, Uyghurs, China, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
    Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse