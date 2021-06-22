Register
02:26 GMT22 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019

    Russia Sends Series of Proposals to US on How to Stabilize Relations, Ambassador Says

    © REUTERS / ANTON VAGANOV
    World
    Get short URL
    1132
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082704127_0:161:3118:1914_1200x675_80_0_0_9aec7ee18d350f18555ec6251d1a95c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106221083204539-russia-sends-series-of-proposals-to-us-on-how-to-stabilize-relations-ambassador-says/

    The Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov returned to Washington, DC, on June 20 following last week's first meeting between the US and Russia's presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, in which the leaders agreed to return the respective ambassadors back to their missions.

    Russia has sent a series of proposals to the US on how both countries can stabilize bilateral relations, Russian ambassador Antonov said on Monday.

    "Today I sent a number of requests and addresses to various US organizations to meet with the leadership of different structures, to discuss what we should do together to implement the positive mood that we think we took from the summit of our two presidents, [the mood for]... stabilization of Russian-American relations, which will allow us to talk about improving these bilateral ties in the future," Antonov told reporters.

    He also added that the overall improvement of bilateral relations with the US depends on political will in Washington. Moreover, Antonov emphasized that the Russian side is set to constructively build towards equal pragmatic relations with America.

    According to the ambassador, in the coming days Russia hopes to discuss with the US how to implement provisions of the strategic stability statement. And talks with US counterparts on visa issues will resume in the nearest future.

    "We managed today to get in touch with colleagues from the State Department today, and specific meetings will take place in the coming days. Let's wait, I think it will take a little time, and we will already be able to talk about specific results," he said.

    Among other problems requiring strict attention, Antonov named the issue of the seized Russian diplomatic property.

    Moreover, he stated that Moscow has raised the security equation in Russia-US relations.

    Antonov returned to the US after three months of discussions in Russia. His American colleague John Sullivan is set to fly to Moscow later this week.

    Upon his arrival in the US, Antonov stressed that Russian diplomats in the US were ready to mend bilateral relations. The diplomat said he will begin scheduling meetings with his US counterparts on Monday to discuss a number of problems raised by the two countries' presidents during the Geneva conference last Wednesday.

    Biden and Putin met in person for the first time in ten years in Geneva, Switzerland, at a historic summit where they discussed a wide range of bilateral and global issues and inked an agreement on the necessity for the nuclear superpowers to maintain global strategic stability.

    In April, the US imposed sanctions on 32 Russian businesses and persons as part of a new round of sanctions in response to Moscow's alleged cyberattacks and other unfriendly conduct against American interests. Ten Russian ambassadors were also expelled from the country, and US entities were barred from purchasing ruble-based bonds.

    The accusations made by the Biden administration have been dismissed by Moscow as unfounded.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the new wave of sanctions, saying they are counterproductive to both countries' interests. Russia retaliated by barring eight Americans from entering the country and declaring ten US embassy staff unwelcome.

    Tags:
    US-Russia relations, US-Russia summit, Russian ambassador, Ambassadorship, ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
    UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse