Erdogan: No Issue That US and Turkey Can't Resolve, NATO Will Hardly Survive Without Ankara

Speaking at a meeting of his cabinet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared some details about his recent talks with US President Joe Biden and their attempts to forge a fresh start in relations between Ankara and Washington. Erdogan said that he and Biden had discussed future bilateral cooperation and had come to an agreement that there is no issue that the two countries couldn't resolve eventually.
"As we strengthen channels of dialogue with the US at all levels, we are determined to transform the beautiful relations we have built with Biden into maximum benefits for our countries. We believe that we will resolve the [bilateral] issues in time. We believe that we have opened the doors of a new era [of cooperation] with the US on a positive and constructive basis", Erdogan said.
The president added that Ankara should present a simple list of demands for the US: to respect the country's sovereignty in politics and economy and to support Turkey's fight against terrorist organisations. The latter might create obstacles for a "fresh start" in bilateral ties because Ankara sees Kurdish militants in Syria as terrorists, and the US actively works with and supports them.
Erdogan went on to stress the importance of good relations with Turkey, noting that the NATO alliance will have a hard time surviving if Ankara drops out of the bloc.
