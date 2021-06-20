Russian Ambassador Unveils Immediate Agenda Upon Return to US

"One of our main tasks is to implement the joint statement of the two presidents on strategic stability as soon as possible, but most importantly in an efficient and productive manner. We plan to schedule the first consultations with our American colleagues promptly", Antonov said on board a plane from Moscow to New York.
The ambassador told Sputnik he expects the discussion to be handled professionally and eventually give both sides an opportunity to figure out possible agreements on global security.
Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan travelled to their home countries for consultations this spring, as ties between the two nations deteriorated.
However, at their summit in Geneva earlier this week, Putin and Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return. Sullivan also confirmed on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon.
