US Ambassador to Return to Russia 'Soon', Embassy Spokesperson Says

"AmbSullivan: 'After an important summit, I look forward to returning to Moscow soon to lead the strong team @USEmbRu as we implement #POTUS Biden’s policy directives outlined in Geneva, including strategic stability, #humanrights, a stable & predictable relationship w/ #Russia'", embassy spokesman Jason P. Rebholz tweeted.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden agreed during their much-anticipated meeting in Geneva on the return of Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov and US ambassador John Sullivan, who had travelled to their home countries for consultations this spring.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Antonov will be back in Washington next week.
