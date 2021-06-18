White House Reportedly Freezes $100 Bln Military Package to Ukraine

The White House has temporarily halted a military aid package to Ukraine worth up to $100 billion that includes lethal weapons, Politico reported.
The media company added, citing people familiar with the situation, that key points being considered for the package include short-range air defence systems, small arms, and more anti-tank weapons.
This year alone, the US has approved two aid packages to Ukraine worth $275 million in total. Since Russia's reunification with Crimea in 2014, the United States has provided some $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and unarmed drones.
