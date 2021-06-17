Biden 'Openly Challenged Putin' on Range of Issues at Geneva Summit, White House Says

President Joe Biden 'openly challenged' Russian President Vladimir Putin on a number of issues at their Geneva summit, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.
Speaking to reporters, Sullivan characterized the summit as unually "productive" and substantive, with real tangible results to show for it, and said that Biden had shown himself as the "leader of the free world," and disagreed with his Russian counterpart where appropriate.
"I really do not believe that it is hyperbole to say that Joe Biden returns from this trip as the clear and the consensus leader of the free world," Sullivan said of Biden's European tour.
Sullivan also confirmed that Biden and Putin had discussed locally-employed staff at one another's diplomatic missions, and that the Russian president had assured his US counterpart that the US Embassy in Moscow would be properly staffed. The official said Biden encouraged Putin to be "practical and flexible" on the Embassy issue.
The national security advisor also commented on other foreign policy matters, saying that Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had discussed Ankara's purchase of S-400 air defence systems, but found no resolution to the matter. Dialogue will continue, Sullivan said. He also urged Turkey not to allow Taliban warnings about the deployment of Turkish troops in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal to deter Ankara.
