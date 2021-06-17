Register
10:58 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

    Erdogan Says He's Made Biden Aware That Turkey's Position on S-400 Missile Systems Remains Unchanged

    © AP Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    152
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081462412_0:70:3077:1801_1200x675_80_0_0_5d64fb79bc4d71970dd1e19318f920a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106171083173629-erdogan-says-hes-made-biden-aware-that-turkeys-position-on-s-400-missile-systems-remains-unchanged/

    The United States has spent years pressuring its NATO ally not to buy the Russian-made missile system, claiming that it poses a threat to the alliance and is incompatible with NATO equipment. Ankara's intransigence prompted Washington to kick Turkey out of the F-35 fighter programme and to sanction an entity coordinating Turkey's defence sector.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he's made clear to US President Joe Biden that Ankara's position on its S-400 missile systems remains unchanged.

    "I told Biden: Do not expect Turkey to take any new steps in relation to the F-35 or the S-400. Because we already did our part on the F-35. We asked you for the Patriot air defence system, but you did not give it to us. On the contrary, you even took away those that were stationed at our bases. What could we do? We solved this issue on our own," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters in Baku, Azerbaijan, his remarks cited by Sputnik Turkey.

    Turkey and Russia penned a $2.5 billion deal in late 2017 on the delivery of four S-400 mobile air and missile defence batteries. Deliveries of the system began in 2019. Turkey has since indicated that it would like to purchase more S-400s.

    The Turkish president confirmed to reporters that President Biden would like to pay a visit to Turkey, and noted that amid the imminent US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, Ankara is prepared to take on "much more responsibility there."

    He added that Turkey plans to discuss the subject of defence industry cooperation with its US ally in greater detail. "In the future negotiation process, the heads of the foreign ministry, the ministry of defence and the defence industry will be involved," Erdogan indicated.

    Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan for an official state visit on Tuesday. Turkey has actively expanded its diplomatic activities in the Caucasus region in the aftermath of the Soviet collapse, and provided Azerbaijan with some of the advanced drones it used in the recent war with Armenian militias in the contested Karabakh region.

    Turkish-US Relations at a Turning Point?

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO
    'I'll Let the Turks Tell You About It': Biden Tight-Lipped About Specifics of Talks With Erdogan
    Biden and Erdogan were all smiles at their first face-to-face talks in which Biden served in his capacity as US president on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday. The two leaders remained tight-lipped on whether any breakthroughs were reached in several long-standing disputes between their nations, including the S-400 issue, US support for Kurdish militias in Syria, America's recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and other matters.

    Biden said he felt "very good" about the meeting, calling it "positive and productive" and expressing confidence in making "real progress" in improving relations. Erdogan called the talks "productive and sincere" and said there were "no issues" in the US-Turkish partnership "that are unsolvable."

    The Biden administration has made improving relations with Turkey a priority in a bid to prevent the latter from aligning closer to Russia and China. However, the US's historic decision in April to recognize the Armenian Genocide - a term Turkey refuses to use to describe the events of 1915-1917 against the Ottoman Empire's Armenian population, escalated tensions to new levels, with thousands of Turks gathering outside military bases containing US troops and demanding their withdrawal, with some also calling for Turkey's exit from NATO. In late April, media affiliated to the Turkish military accused the US of carrying out a series of mass genocides that killed nearly 84 million people.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse