Watch Biden Give Thumbs Up as He Leaves Geneva Villa Where He Held Talks With Putin

US President Joe Biden was caught on camera giving a thumbs-up as he was leaving the villa in Geneva where he held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
POTUS then was seen entering his limousine.
Biden and Putin have just ended their first summit after around three-and-a-half hours of talks in Geneva, the White House announced.
Biden arrived back at the hotel in Geneva after concluding the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House press pool reported on Wednesday.
"At 5:34 p.m., President Biden rode from the villa, where the summit was held, to the hotel, which is where his news conference will take place,” the report said. “Both are located in the same park complex and the ride took about a minute. The pool did not accompany him.”
Both presidents will be holding separate press conferences. Mr Putin has already started his media briefing.
