Biden Speaks to Media After Summit With Putin

Sputnik goes live from Geneva where US President Joe Biden is holding a press conference following his face to face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Biden is on his first foreign tour since assuming office in January. Last week, he attended the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK before flying to Brussels for an EU-US summit. On Wednesday he met his Russian counterpart Putin.
The talks focused on bilateral relations, strategic stability, cybercrime, information security, climate, and the fight against COVID-19.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)