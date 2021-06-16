Vladimir Putin Arrives in Geneva for Russia-US Summit

Sputnik is live from Geneva, Switzerland, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Geneva for the first Russia-US Summit since Joe Biden took office.
Putin, Biden, and Swiss President Guy Parmelin are set to pose for a group photo and friendly handshake at Villa La Grange in Geneva's biggest park.
Biden and Putin will hold much-anticipated talks with relations between the United States and Russia are "at their lowest" in years, in a bid to establish possible cooperation.
The meeting is expected to last four to five hours and the two presidents will then hold separate press conferences.
The pair previously met in 2011, when Biden was serving as vice president in the Barack Obama administration, while Putin was serving as prime minister under then-President Dmitry Medvedev.
