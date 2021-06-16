All Set: Russian Foreign Ministry Shares Sneak Peak of Room Where Putin and Biden Will Speak

The Russian Foreign Ministry took to Facebook on Tuesday to share a picture of the room in Villa La Grange where Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will hold their highly-anticipated meeting.
The photo shows two chairs, with Russian and American flags just behind, and wooden bookshelves filled with tomes in the background.
"Everything ready for negotiations: this is where Russian and American presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will speak tomorrow", the caption says.
The two presidents will meet on Wednesday at 13:00, local time [11:00 GMT], according to the Kremlin, with the White House schedule for Biden saying that the meeting will begin at 13:35 local time. Putin and Biden are scheduled to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the fight against cybercrime and bilateral relations that have recently intensified.
Villa La Grange, chosen to host the tete-a-tete, is located in a park of the same name, the biggest in Geneva. Here, the First Geneva Convention for the Amelioration of the Condition of the Wounded in Armies in the Field was signed in 1846.
