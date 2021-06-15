Register
22:23 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden listens to comments during the EU-US summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

    Pompeo: ‘Unprepared’ Biden Will Meet Putin at Geneva Summit With ‘Self-Dealt Weak Hand’

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083157092_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_57b1379a1dd11a465b2c89566d31df18.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106151083156790-pompeo-unprepared-biden-will-meet-putin-at-geneva-summit-with-self-dealt-weak-hand/

    US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, a location chosen for its history of political neutrality. While the event will not be the first time the pair will be meeting, it will mark the first time Biden will be doing so as the American commander-in-chief.

    Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo removed his gloves and gave the public his personal take on decisions recently made by the Biden administration, using the opportunity to outline what Biden must do at the looming Geneva summit in order to appear strong before his Russian counterpart.

    In an opinion piece written for Fox News on Tuesday, Pompeo claimed that Biden would be starting off talks with a “self-dealt weak hand that could have been much stronger” had the commander-in-chief chosen to continue many Trump-era policies.

    “We in the Trump administration created real leverage against Russia he could have used. Instead, he has chosen to abandon it,” Pompeo wrote. “Even in just a few months in office, Biden has already signaled to Putin that he is timid and unprepared to confront the Russian challenge – a weakness that ex-KGB agent Putin surely senses.” 

    “Biden has already begun squandering this leverage, in part by telegraphing climate change as his top national security priority,” he added, noting that “encouraging” American troops to believe that the environment is a top priority is both a “ridiculous mindset” and “extremely dangerous.”

    In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.
    © AP Photo / Alexei Druzhinin
    In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.
    “It tells aggressors that our strategic priorities are out of whack, and we are ripe to be taken advantage of. Biden needs to make clear to Putin that our military places Russian aggression in the highest echelon of threats, and he will support our armed forces in deterring it,” he continued.   

    “Any promises Putin makes of tackling climate change together are hollow. Russia is a major petroleum producing nation that will gain geopolitical leverage worldwide if America cuts back our oil and gas production. A Climate Change First agenda is foolish in more ways than one.”  

    He went on to explain that Biden needs to “make the case to Putin that cozying up to China will make his country a tributary state to the Chinese Communist Party,” and that “Russia’s better bet” is parting ways from China “in the long run.”

    Pompeo further urged Biden to call for the release of Alexei Navalny, persuade Putin to pressure China to join the US-Russia New START treaty, and push for a stop to the soon-to-be completed Nord Stream 2, a controversial pipeline that runs from under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany that will be able to transport 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe.
    Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Solovieva
    Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany

    “For years, Democrats complained that [former US] President [Donald] Trump wasn’t tough on Russia, while ignoring the facts. Now President Biden has a chance to walk the talk,” the former secretary of state remarked. 

    “If Biden apologizes for America or casts pie-in-the-sky visions for cooperation, Putin will sense weakness, and America’s Russia policy will be in for a long three and a half years.”

    Although it's anyone's guess what agreements may be reached during the summit, the agenda for the meeting will touch on COVID-19, cybersecurity, strategic stability and regional disputes, among other talking points, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. 

    Over the last few days, there has been speculation over a potential prisoner swap, with relatives of imprisoned individuals, such as Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and US Marine Paul Whelan, calling for their release. However, it was recently revealed that Whelan is reportedly not included on a list of eligible prisoners.

    Pompeo Launches New PAC to Help GOP ‘Crush’ Opponents in Midterm Elections

    Pompeo’s remarks over the much-anticipated Geneva summit came as the former Trump administration official launched the Champion American Values PAC, a new political action committee that will raise funds for the 2022 Republican midterm candidates.

    In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo remarked that the initiative will help to “get good people” in leadership roles across the US, and ultimately “make this the greatest nation in history.”

    © AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
    Election 2024 GOP Iowa
    However, the recent launch has sparked further speculation that Pompeo is leaning toward adding his name as a potential presidential candidate for the 2024 election cycle, one that many believe will also see the addition of Trump.

    Since the start of the Biden administration, Pompeo has managed to stay in the limelight by making multiple public appearances at fundraisers and political events. In fact, he is also expected to participate in the Lincoln Day dinner in Miami, Florida, in the next few days.

    Related:

    Biden Expected to Pass ‘Strong Message’ to Putin at Geneva Summit - Reports
    Ex-Reagan Adviser Hopes Putin-Biden Summit in Geneva to Clear Up Misunderstandings
    Bakery in Geneva Makes Cake in Honour of Upcoming Putin-Biden Summit - Photo
    Putin, Biden to Discuss Strategic Stability, Cybercrime at Geneva Summit, Kremlin Says
    Biden Arrives in Geneva Ahead of Summit With Putin
    Tags:
    summit, Geneva, Vladimir Putin, Mike Pompeo, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse