Biden Arrives in Geneva Ahead of Summit With Putin

Sputnik comes live from Geneva, Switzerland, as US President Joe Biden arrives on Tuesday, 15 June, for the first Russia-US summit since he took office in January.
Biden and Putin are scheduled to meet at the Villa La Grange in Geneva on Wednesday, 16 June, to discuss strategic stability, the fight against COVID-19 and cybersecurity, as well as regional problems and climate.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will last about five hours with intermissions. Putin and Biden met previously when Biden was serving as vice-president in the Obama administration in 2011.
Geneva’s authorities have implemented unprecedented security measures, including a block on traffic in the central part of the city on the day of the summit.
