Register
13:38 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tunisia monument flags

    Tunisia, Russia Share Growing Interest in Space Cooperation, Ambassador Says

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    3 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083154113_0:324:1920:1404_1200x675_80_0_0_b2138ceb8ac787bb65d8a337cc3a9312.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106151083154157-tunisia-russia-share-growing-interest-in-space-cooperation-ambassador-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Ekaterina Chukaeva - Cooperation in space has become a subject of growing interest in Russia and Tunisia after the launch of the first Tunisian satellite on board Russian carrier rocket Soyuz this year, Tunisian Ambassador Tarak Ben Salem said.

    "Aerospace cooperation is now the subject of a particular interest, mainly after the launch of the Tunisian satellite Challenge ONE on March 22 by the Russian Soyuz-2 rocket from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, and the agreement to expand this cooperation via the creation of a centre of aerospace technologies and science in Tunisia," the ambassador said.

    According to Ben Salem, Tunisian President Kais Saied wished to see Russia contribute to the training of the first Tunisian woman astronaut. Russian state space corporation Roscosmos has recently announced that it was negotiating a spaceflight to the International Space Station on board a Soyuz spacecraft by representatives of four countries, including Tunisia.

    The Tunisian diplomat also stressed that there are several areas of common interest on which Tunisia and Russia could work together.

    "The next session of the [Russian-Tunisian Intergovernmental] Commission, which will take place in Moscow before the end of this year, hopefully, will be a favorable occasion to discuss new areas of cooperation and to enrich the legal framework by signing several other programs of cooperation in the fields of health, education, sports, culture and environment," he said.

    Tunisia and Russia can cooperate in many spheres, including railroad and maritime infrastructure projects, agricultural development and tourism investments, the ambassador said, adding that the countries can also join forces in the fight against environment pollution.

    The first domestically-made Tunisian satellite Challenge ONE was inaugurated in 2019. The date of the 22 March launch coincided with Tunisia's independence day. Tunisian aerospace and telecommunications company Telnet signed a deal with Russia's Glavkosmos Launch Services, the operator of Soyuz-2 commercial launches, for a total of 30 Tunisian satellites to be placed into orbit by 2023.

    Tunisian Ambassador Voices Confidence in Russia's Expertise in Making COVID-19 Vaccines

    Tunisia has complete confidence in Russia's expertise in all its vaccines against COVID-19, Tarak Ben Salem said.

    Russia's double-dose Sputnik V vaccine was registered in August 2020 and has since been reinforced by its single-dose version, Sputnik Light, and two other Russian vaccines —  EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. Tunisia registered Sputnik V in January and received the first doses in March.

    "Regarding other Russian vaccines, Tunisia has complete confidence in Russian skills and know-how and is following with interest all the scientific data and the opinions of the competent bodies in the matter," the ambassador said when asked whether Tunisia is planning to approve more Russian vaccines.

    He noted that Tunisia seeks to manufacture and subcontract the manufacturing of vaccines on its territory.

    "It [Sputnik V] was the first anti-COVID-19 vaccine to enter Tunisian territory. In addition, Tunisia has the technical skills to manufacture the Russian vaccine under license in Tunisia, within the framework of the provisions formulated by the highest Russian authorities," Ben Salem noted.

    Tunisia hopes that the acceleration of the current vaccination campaign in Tunisia and other countries will make it possible to achieve collective immunity so that global travel restrictions can be lifted and people can return to normal life, the ambassador said.

    "We also want the borders between Tunisia and Russia to be opened as soon as possible to be able to resume trade flows between the two countries," he added.

    The diplomat noted that Tunisia has also started to gradually reopen its borders, taking into account the situation with COVID-19 in the rest of the world.

    Tunisia Counts on New Libyan Authorities to Preserve Peace

    Tunisia hopes that the transitional political process underway in Libya can lay the basis for a lasting peace, which would benefit the entire North African region, Tunisian Ambassador said.

    Last fall, Libyan rivals launched UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in a nationwide ceasefire agreement after almost a decade of conflict. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity (GNU) that will be in charge until the general election on 24 December.

    "Tunisia hopes that the transitional political process which is currently underway in Libya, mainly the elections in December, can lay the groundwork for lasting peace. The final stabilization of Libya can only benefit the entire North African region," the ambassador said.

    The lasting peace will also be beneficial for bilateral Libya-Tunisia relations, reviving the development of trade and economic relations, he said, adding that Tunisia was "among the countries most affected by the Libyan crisis in terms of security and economics."

    "Tunisia and Libya, which now share democratic values, will certainly commit to socio-economic development [of both countries] and to strengthening their relations in the common interest of their two brotherly nations," Ben Salem said.

    He noted that the positive development of events in Libya in recent months has allowed the countries to boost bilateral relations. Since then, several high-level visits have taken place in Tripoli and Tunis.

    In March, the Libyan parliament approved the GNU composition. The 26-strong cabinet is said to be free of those who served in Libya's previous governments.

    Tags:
    cooperation, space, Tunisia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse