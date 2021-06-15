Register
13:39 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC

    Nikki Haley Says Reviving JCPOA is 'Death Wish' for Israel, Slams Biden's 'Disgusting' Effort

    © AFP 2021 / SAUL LOEB
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104973/60/1049736013_0:254:4928:3026_1200x675_80_0_0_a7cd2cc751fbe16e5d0b0bcd8ed598d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106151083153287-nikki-haley-says-reviving-jcpoa-is-death-wish-for-israel-slams-bidens-disgusting-effort/

    Vienna has been hosting talks over the lifting of sanctions and the return of Tehran and Washington to the JCPOA, or Iran Nuclear Deal. After assuming office in January, US President Joe Biden had signalled that a revival of the nuclear containment agreement with the Islamic Republic was possible after Donald Trump ditched the deal in 2018.

    Nikki Haley has warned against salvaging the landmark Iran Nuclear Deal, saying it's ultimately a “death wish” for Israel and the world at large, reported The Jerusalem Post.

    The former US Ambassador to the UN toured southern Israel on Sunday and Monday, meeting with the country’s top officials including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose twelve-year consecutive tenure has come to an end.

    Netanyahu was ousted after opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett managed to put together a new coalition government on 13 June.

    Despite being in touch with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office, she said she'd been unable to meet with him. Addressing reporters, she said:

    “The idea right now that you have multiple countries around the world, including the United States, looking to figure out how to redo this Iran deal is nothing more than a death wish for Israel and eventually a death wish for the world.”

    Haley arrived in Israel on a solidarity mission organised by Christians United for Israel.

    Against the backdrop of the ongoing Vienna talks aimed at rebuilding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the Iran Nuclear Deal is also called, Haley ripped into the Joe Biden administration’s efforts to reenter the agreement between Iran and major world powers.

    Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018. According to Haley, efforts of the 46th POTU, who was “falling over himself to get back into the Iran deal,” were “pretty disgusting.”

    “Iran is never going to change its ways. It is never going to stop saying death to Israel. It is never going to stop saying death to America. And the only way that we can effect change is to pull the money back and pull the purse strings back,” said the American politician.

    ‘Hezbollah Waiting in the Wings’

    Haley referenced events in May when Israel and the Hamas movement, which governs the Gaza Strip, were locked in an armed conflict until a ceasefire was brokered on 20 May.

    Ahead of the violence, days of clashes took place between Palestinians and the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

    Israeli police also restricted access to the al-Aqsa mosque compound – one of the holiest sites in Islam – during prayers on the last Friday of Ramadan.

    Rockets are launched from Gaza city, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, in response to an Israeli air strike on a 12-storey building in the city, towards the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / ANAS BABA
    Rockets are launched from Gaza city, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, in response to an Israeli air strike on a 12-storey building in the city, towards the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021.

    As Hamas fired rockets into Israel, and the Israeli military carried out air and missile strikes as part of its Operation Guardian of the Walls, the Gaza Health Ministry said more than 200 people were killed. On the other side, 12 Israelis died, including two children, while several hundred were wounded.

    In Haley’s opinion, the recent fighting between the IDF and Gaza-based militants, in which both sides claimed victory, pales in comparison to the threat posed by Hezbollah, which is going to be the “next issue” for Israel.

    “If you fund Iran, you are funding terrorists that want to kill Israel... You have Hezbollah waiting in the wings, and Hezbollah makes Hamas look like child’s play,” Haley said.

    She also condemned Biden for failing to thank the Arab countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, for normalising ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords, reached on 13 August 2020 under former US president Trump. Haley suggested that by opting to conduct talks with Iranian negotiators Biden was, in effect, “slapping them in the face.”

    “You cannot be friends with Israel, and you cannot say thank you to the people who want to be friends with Israel, by getting back into the Iran deal,” she said.
    In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a photo on the Blue Room Balcony after signing the Abraham Accords during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a photo on the Blue Room Balcony after signing the Abraham Accords during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

    Haley, who underscored that she didn’t want to see Israel “standing alone,” added that she believes the country will be ok because “you cannot destroy what God has blessed, and God blessed Israel.” She concluded by hailing Israel’s “great job showing what happens when you mess with them.”

    Earlier, Amir Avivi, a retired brigadier general and senior Israeli defence establishment official, voiced concern while speaking to local media, saying Hamas may try to "test" the newly-formed Bennett government militarily.

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and some of his government attend its first cabinet meeting in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and some of his government attend its first cabinet meeting in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021.

    At the same time in Vienna, Iranian envoys held another round of negotiations with international delegations a day after EU coordinators suggested that differences over the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal had narrowed further.

    However, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was cited by the Islamic Republic’s state media as saying a deal was unlikely to emerge in the coming week, as more time was needed to thrash out the details.

    Biden and other G-7 leaders expressed support for the ongoing Vienna process seeking to ensure that Iran returns to commitments it made in 2015, aimed at making the development of a nuclear weapon impossible, in exchange for easing of US sanctions.

    In a joint statement after a three-day summit in the UK that ended on Sunday, the leaders said:

    “We are committed to ensuring that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon.” 

    Related:

    Nikki Haley Slams Biden's Plans to Resume UNRWA's Funding Over Alleged Corruption, Inefficiency
    PM Bennett Faces Challenges to Israel, Including Terrorism, a Depleted Budget and an Eroded Image
    Nikki Haley: Biden’s ‘Weak Leadership’ on China Will Have ‘Disastrous Effect’ on US
    Nikki Haley Vows to Support Donald Trump in 2024 if He Announces His Bid, Won’t Run Against Him
    Tags:
    Palestinians, Palestinians, Hezbollah, Hamas, Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Israel, Iran, Iran, iran, Joe Biden, Nikki Haley
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse