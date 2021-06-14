Register
22:03 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Andre Senecal, silhouetted behind a Canadian flag, Feb. 10, 2004, has been trying to get Americans to understand that Canada is more than polar bears, red-coated constables, hockey and long winters, introducing students to some of the intricacies of the European style of government.

    Canadian Military's Second-in-Command Steps Down After Golf Outing with Disgraced General

    © AP Photo / Alden Pellett
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106400/19/1064001969_0:104:2000:1229_1200x675_80_0_0_13d0349d80b87fd6d5d710ae3d5d2b8f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106141083148849-canadian-militarys-second-in-command-steps-down-after-golf-outing-with-disgraced-general/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Canadian military’s number two officer, Mike Rouleau, resigned on Monday after media reported a golf outing he undertook with disgraced former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance.

    A Canadian military sex scandal was reignited over the weekend after multiple outlets reported that Vice Chief of the Defence Staff Lt. Gen. Mike Rouleau and Royal Canadian Navy Commander Vice-Admiral Craig Baines partook in a game of golf with Vance, who is under investigation following allegations of misconduct.

    “As a result of the incident, I am stepping aside immediately as [Vice Chief of the Defence Staff],” Rouleau said in a statement, adding that he is entering the Canadian military’s civilian transition program.

    Maj. Gen. Blaise Frawley, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s deputy commander, will replace Rouleau on an interim basis, with Lt. Gen. Frances Allen expected to become the country’s first female Vice Chief of the Defence Staff in the near future.

    Rouleau explained that the outing served as a way to check on the former top soldier’s “wellness” and asked for sole responsibility for the transgression, noting that Baines’ attendance was conditional on his.

    The now-former second-in-command’s outing touched off a political storm as Rouleau holds oversight authority over the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, which is investigating Vance. Rouleau emphasized that the two did not discuss the ongoing investigation. The explanation, however, has not quelled criticism. Former service members called the incident is another instance of an ‘old boys’ club’ in action and a member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet called the revelation “appalling.”

    Rouleau becomes the latest senior military member to step down from his post in relation to the ongoing military sexual misconduct scandal, after Vance’s replacement, Adm. Art McDonald, was forced to temporarily step aside in February and the government’s vaccine distribution czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, resigned from his role in May.

    The political firestorm forced the government to launch an independent review of sexual misconduct in the Canadian military, the second such probe in five years.

    Trudeau and members of his cabinet, most notably Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan, have faced intense backlash for not responding to the allegations earlier and failing to combat what has been described as the toxic culture of the Canadian Armed Forces.

     

    Related:

    'Islamophobia Growing in the West': Pakistani PM Khan Condemns Killing of Muslim Family in Canada
    Canada's Trade Minister Raises Line 5, Lumber Disputes in Talks With US Counterpart
    Canadian Indigenous Group Renews Calls to ‘Cancel’ Canada Day Amid Gravesite Discovery
    Tags:
    sex scandal, military, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse