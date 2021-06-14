Zelenskyy Says NATO Leaders Confirmed Ukraine Will Become Member of Alliance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter on Monday to "commend NATO partners' understanding of all the risks and challenges we face", announcing that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance.
"NATO leaders confirmed that [Ukraine] will become a member of the Alliance & the #MAP is an integral part of the membership process", Zelenskyy tweeted. "[Ukraine] deserves due appreciation of its role in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security."
His tweet apparently welcomed the statement made in the Brussels Summit Communique earlier in the day, in which the NATO leaders, among other things, affirmed the decision from the 2008 Bucharest Summit about Ukraine's membership in the alliance.
"We reiterate the decision made at the 2008 Bucharest Summit that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance with the Membership Action Plan (MAP) as an integral part of the process; we reaffirm all elements of that decision, as well as subsequent decisions, including that each partner will be judged on its own merits", the communique said.
