'That's Something for the Church': Putin's Smashing Response as Biden Says He Has 'No Soul'

"I do not remember this particular part of our conversations... And as far as soul goes, that's something for the church," Putin said in an interview with NBC News, as quoted by the broadcaster.
In an interview with ABC earlier this year, Biden commented on the Russian president's personality, responding in the affirmative when the interviewer asked whether the president believes that Putin is "a killer". The politician also said he did not think that the Russian president has a soul.
Responding to Biden's unfavourable comment, Putin simply remarked that he "wished him well".
Putin and Biden are expected to meet in Geneva on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting of Russian and American leaders in almost three years. Putin last met with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, in Helsinki in July 2018.
