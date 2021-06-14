Register
15:58 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Test tubes are seen in front of displayed Pfizer and Biontech logos in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021.

    ‘What a Joke': US Mocked For Donating Just 80 Vials of Pfizer Vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago

    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083003393_0:114:3052:1830_1200x675_80_0_0_43d752df183e5e39642c1421c8874831.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106141083145624-what-a-joke-us-mocked-for-donating-just-80-vials-of-pfizer-vaccine-to-trinidad-and-tobago/

    Trinidad and Tobago, a country of more than 1.3 million people, recorded its first COVID infection in March last year. The island country has so far recorded more than 28,000 COVID cases, resulting in 670 deaths, as per official figures. China has emerged as the biggest donor of COVID vaccines to the country to date.

    The United States is being massively ridiculed for making a paltry donation of 80 vials of the Pfizer vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago, as part of its ongoing drive to supply jabs to developing countries.

    ​The donation, publicised through the social media account of the local US Embassy, has been attracting criticism from Internet users from across the world.

    A single vial of the Pfizer vaccine carries five to six doses.

    Many netizens have been left wondering if the US-exported jabs are meant just for the prime minister and other members of the government. A few others say that the US Embassy could have made a mistake and missed another zero.

    ​Meanwhile, many observers have compared the vaccine donations of the US to China, with the latter sending a second tranche of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm jab to the Caribbean nation, as per Chinese envoy Fang Qiu.

    ​The first batch of 100,000 Chinese Sinopharm vaccines was handed over to the Trinidad and Tobago government on 19 May, as per the Chinese Embassy in Port-of Spain.

    Besides donations from the US and China, the Caribbean nation received 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which constituted the second consignment, through the COVAX facility on 12 May, as per an official release.

    In April, India donated 40,000 doses of the domestically manufactured AstraZeneca jab to the island nation, where around 38 percent of the population has Indian heritage.

    US President Joe Biden last month announced that Washington would be donating 80 million doses of American vaccines to other nations. Around 20 of the 80 million doses meant for export were to be those of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson (J&J), as per the White House.

    The Biden administration announced at the time that nearly 60 million doses were to be of the AstraZeneca vaccine, left unused in the US.

    Related:

    SII's Move to 'Prioritise' Domestic Vaccine Needs Over COVAX Exports Triggers Criticism in Africa
    India: Covishield Producer Follows in Moderna, Pfizer's Footsteps to Seek Indemnity From Liability
    US to Buy, Donate 500 Million Pfizer Shots to Show Democracies 'Can Best Deliver Solutions'
    Tags:
    China, US, Joe Biden, Trinidad and Tobago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse